Crypto fraud and scams have increased significantly in recent weeks, with some of the most valuable and popular non-fungible token collections being heavily targeted. In a recent incident, scammers made thousands of dollars from several Pudgy Penguin NFT holders in phishing attacks.

Multiple Penguins lose over $100K in phishing attack

In a December 11 blog post, Beau, Pudgy Penguin’s head of community safety, confirmed that several Pudgy Penguin NFT holders had lost at least six figures of crypto in a phishing attack. The NFT holders in question were defrauded by X, who previously posted fake Luca Netz and Pudgy Penguin accounts on Twitter.

🚨Many penguins cheated today and lost at least 6 points Now you need to stay safe. they were tricked @LucaNetz And @pudgypenguins accounting book. We are always alert to impersonators and often report/submit removal requests within minutes of identifying them.… – Beau (@thechildweb3) 11 December 2023

Founded in July 2021, Pudgy Penguin is one of the most successful projects in the nascent non-fungible token sector. The crypto project is famous for its Pudgy Penguins, an NFT collection featuring 8,888 unique cartoon cute penguins. In addition to the Pudgy Penguin NFTs, there are 22,222 Lil Pudgies NFTs that are part of the Pudgy Penguin ecosystem.

The NFT project is led by Luca Netz, who serves as the company’s chief executive officer. Under the leadership of Luca Netz, Pudgy Penguins continues to operate and grow its community and ecosystem to greater heights.

Earlier this year, the Pudgy Penguins team launched their new “phygital” toy collection and NFT experience on e-commerce giant Amazon. At the time, the NFT collection Pudgy Penguins saw tremendous interest and sales volume, reaching over 500,000 in just two days.

In October, the Pudgy Penguins team expanded its NFT-inspired toys to 2,000 Walmart stores across the United States. On the same day, Pudgy Penguin’s trading volume increased by 1000% to 627 ETH, up from only 178 ETH the previous day. Since then, its daily trading volume has consistently remained above 250 ETH.

Last month, Pudgy Penguins expanded its non-fungible token-inspired toys to select Hot Topic stores. Hot Topic Stores is an American retail chain specializing in counterculture-related clothing, toys, and accessories. Pudgy Penguin toys are now available in the UK, Asia, USA and Canada. The rapid success of Pudgy Penguins has made them vulnerable to scammers.

Beau has urged users to be cautious this festive season

Before summing up, Beau called on the Pudgy Penguin community to remain vigilant this season. They have urged users to avoid navigating to the Web3 website due to links seen on X. The community security lead has encouraged users to use multiple wallets and tools, such as Delegate, Warm, and more, to delegate permissions to hot wallets. ,

Source

