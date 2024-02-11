Scam victim scares nine others after reporting $1 million fraud to banks, police, loses $800,000

Banking Ombudsman Nicola Sladen said it was necessary to stop money mule activity to prevent harm to scam victims, and he supported “urgent action” to deal with the issue.

An accused “money mule” already under investigation for stealing $1 million from an Auckland businessman was reportedly able to swindle nearly $800,000 from nine other victims before freezing his accounts and giving him a Years later he was arrested for money laundering.

All the victims lost their life savings due to a widespread investment scam and are now demanding answers from the banking sector and the police.

They want to know how an alleged perpetrator, reported to the authorities in January last year after the initial fraud, was allegedly able to use multiple New Zealand bank accounts to target new victims before being arrested last month .

The initial victim is “horrified” that ANZ, Westpac and police apparently failed to give notice to other banks to close the alleged mule’s accounts pending an investigation into the $1 million fraud.

“After January, you would think they would know. “I am horrified to hear that there are nine more victims.”

Consumer NZ boss John Duffy said the case was “terrible” but it was difficult to say where the fault lay until the full facts were revealed in court.

In his opinion: “The fact that there are so many alleged victims and there have been so many incidents of alleged fraud by the same person – someone has dropped the ball.”

The case concerns a South Auckland JP who is facing 10 counts of money laundering for an alleged crime totaling around $1.8 million.

It is alleged the man used “mule” accounts at three different banks – Westpac, BNZ and ASB – to help offshore scammers steal money between November 2022 and September 2023, before Police raided his property last month.

If found guilty, he faces up to seven years in prison.

Banks declined to answer questions about what actions, if any, they took to share information and protect victims after learning of the criminal activity a year ago while the case was in court. Police are also refusing to comment after referring questions to “the organizations responsible for the accounts.”

Multiple ‘red flags’

The initial victim, Colin*, was contacted by a person pretending to be a Citibank financial advisor after searching online for investment options in late 2022.

Colin had recently sold a business and wanted to invest the proceeds for his retirement. After doing due diligence, he agreed to invest in low-risk bonds.

Colin was instructed to send 20 separate online money transfers of $50,000 each (his transaction payment limit) from his ANZ accounts to the Westpac account. He made 20 payments over the course of just eight days in November 2022.

In January 2023, an online “client portal” where Colin was tracking his investments was removed and the financial advisor cut off contact. Colin immediately realized that he had been scammed. He contacted ANZ and police on January 20, 2023 to report the fraud.

An email from ANZ three days later said the bank’s fraud team had contacted Westpac but no money could be recovered. ANZ suggested Colin report the matter to the police.

And despite losing a seven-figure sum to bank fraud, Colin said he had received no correspondence or updates from ANZ or Westpac for more than a year until he lodged a complaint last week.

Colin said he believed ANZ ignored several red flags when processing the unusual series of payments, all of which cited “Citibank” in the payer reference field.

Citibank was a known scam, having been the subject of FMA warnings and media articles here and abroad.

Citibank NZ does not provide financial services to retail customers, something Colin believes ANZ should know.

Despite the payment citing Citibank’s investment, the money was going to a Wellington-based Westpac account.

Colin says he did not receive any phone calls or two-factor authentication text messages to check the validity of the payments and is surprised that the 20 transactions did not raise suspicion from any bank’s fraud detection systems.

He said the scam had a huge impact emotionally and financially, leaving many people with sleepless nights worrying about all the money we’ve wasted and the hardship they may have caused.

“It’s a huge chunk of my retirement fund, and it’s going to make life harder.”

Advertise with AdvertiseNZME. Foreign cyber criminals are exploiting NZ’s bank payment systems to steal millions of dollars from Kiwi victims every year.

To inform In the months since Colin reported the fraud he has been contacted by a number of victims who have lost large sums of money. They are in disbelief that the police, ANZ and Westpac have failed to protect other victims.

He believes the police and banks should have shared details of the alleged mule with the wider financial sector to investigate whether other banks were also harboring the suspect and whether further crimes were being committed from different accounts .

Auckland man Thomas* lost $100,000 in June last year – six months after Colin reported a $1 million loss. This money was for his son’s marriage. He said it was devastating when he found out he had been duped.

“The feeling of losing such a huge amount of money, it is not easy. I was feeling quite sad. I was not able to sleep. I was lost.”

Amelia*, a retired social worker from Wellington, lost her $200,000 superannuation in July, seven months after giving notice to the authorities. He says he has been forced to return to work and his retirement is now in jeopardy.

Losing the money was “a real shock”. She kept the loss a secret because “I don’t want people to feel sorry for me”.

And mature student Katie* lost her family’s $100,000 life savings in September – nine months after the alarm was first raised. She says she is shocked that the alleged mule was not stopped by the authorities in January last year.

“Before me, other people were also suffering. Why didn’t they do anything to freeze the accounts?”

‘Incredibly disturbing’

Thomas, Amelia and Katie were all ASB customers. ASB correspondence in September shows that the bank was aware of at least six victims linked to the alleged mule, and was working with foreign banks to recover the money.

In a statement, the ASB said its fraud team took immediate action after learning that a customer had been defrauded to try to recover lost funds, as well as working with the police .

The ASB said it took anti-money laundering obligations “very seriously” and had adopted “stringent procedures” when it comes to adding new customers and monitoring account activity.

To inform Also asked detailed questions to police, ANZ and Westpac.

Westpac refused to answer questions about whether it reported the $1 million fraud to police, how one of its accounts was allegedly used to launder $1 million of stolen money and whether it had taken any steps to alert other banks after one of its customers was told. Alleging large-scale bank fraud, he said he could not comment until the matter was in court.

A spokesperson said the bank “sympathized” with the victim and his “incredibly distressing” situation, and “responded immediately” to ANZ’s request to attempt to recover the stolen $1 million.

“Any instance of a Westpac customer using their account to facilitate illegal money transfers is taken very seriously.”

An ANZ spokeswoman also declined to answer questions about whether it had reported the $1 million loss to police, whether it had informed other banks about the fraud, or declined to comment. Given why ANZ’s fraud detection systems did not flag 20 transactions to a payee that shared the name of a known person. The scam was as suspicious as the case in court.

ANZ said it had “numerous conversations” with the victim about the fraud.

“However, we acknowledge that our communication regarding the final outcome of the investigation has not been as clear as we would have liked. We apologize for any additional confusion and stress this may cause.”

ANZ has now reopened its investigation into Colin’s case.

Asked what action police took to shut down the alleged mule-mongering, a police spokesperson said fraud investigators liaised with other agencies “as required”, including banks.

“Police will provide advice where appropriate. However, it is best to ask questions regarding policies or practices to the organizations that are responsible for the accounts.”

John Duffy, chief executive of Consumer NZ.

Duffy said there are exceptions to sharing personal information under the Privacy Act if it is related to the “prevention, investigation or detection” of criminal activity.

He believed this meant that banks and police should be able to share the name and account details of the accused mule with other banks to protect other customers without violating privacy rules.

He said the case highlights the need for a dedicated “anti-scam centre”, where financial institutions and banks can share real-time information about known scams, including those attempting to commit fraud and launder stolen funds. This also includes identifying suspected criminals using bank payment systems.

Banking Ombudsman Nicola Sladen said it was necessary to stop money mule activity to prevent harm to scam victims, and he supported “urgent action” to deal with the issue.

“We expect banks to remain vigilant and take proactive steps to identify and prevent money mule activity. This includes the use of technology, intelligence and lawful data sharing.

*Names have been changed to protect the identities of the victims.

How to stay safe from scammers

Always take a second to double-check before sharing your money or personal information.

Trust your intuition – if it feels wrong, it probably is. Urgency is a red flag – scammers try to harass you.

Your bank will never ask you for a password, log-in details or two-factor authentication code, nor will they send you an email or text message to log in.

Your bank will never ask you to transfer your money to a “safe” account, or ask you to use your money to help catch a scammer.

Think carefully before entering your credit card details online.

Be wary of unsolicited texts, emails or calls – do not provide details that could be used to impersonate you.

Don’t click on links or open attachments from people you don’t know, or that would seem out of character to someone you know. Hover over the link to show the actual site.

Do not respond to instructions to download unknown software – this could be malware accessing your accounts.

Be wary of deals or investments that seem too good to be true – they probably are. Contact investment firms or businesses through their official New Zealand-based websites, and not through online contacts, emails, links or phone numbers sent directly to you or from other websites on the Internet.

Use strong, unique passwords and PINs for your banking – don’t write them down or record them.

If you feel you have been defrauded, Inform your bank immediately about this.

Source: New Zealand Banking Association.

Len Nicholls is a senior journalist and deputy head of news based in Auckland. before joining To inform In 2012, he spent a decade in Wellington Dominion Post And this nelson mail,

Source: www.nzherald.co.nz