ScaleAI wants to be America's AI weapons dealer

SAN FRANCISCO – Alexander Wang grew up in the shadow of Los Alamos National Laboratory – the birthplace of the atomic bomb. Now, the 26-year-old CEO of artificial intelligence company ScaleAI intends to play a key role in the next major era of geopolitical conflict.

Scale, which was co-founded by Wang in 2016 to help other companies organize and label data to train AI algorithms, is aggressively positioning itself as the company that Will help the US military in the fight for survival with China, and is offering to help the Pentagon. Gain better insights from the reams of information generated every day, create better autonomous vehicles, and even create chatbots that can help advise military commanders during combat.

It won a $249 million contract last year to provide a range of AI technologies to the Defense Department. Scales also counts the Army, Air Force, Marine Corps universities and military truck manufacturer Oshkosh among its individual customers.

In May, Scales became the first AI company to have “large language models” — the technology behind chatbots like ChatGPT — deployed on a classified network after signing a deal with the Army’s XVIII Airborne Corps. Scales’ chatbot, known as “Donovan”, aims to summarize intelligence and help commanders make faster decisions.

For Wang, who describes himself as a “China hawk,” the stakes are high: Without AI developed by private tech companies, the United States will not be able to maintain its technological edge over China’s growing military power.

“Data is ultimately the ammunition of AI warfare,” he said in a recent interview, repeating a line he used at conferences and during a congressional hearing in July. And the United States is already behind in stockpiling that ammunition, Wang said.

The US military has made AI a key part of its strategy for the coming decades, planning to deploy autonomous ships and aircraft to support human-driven machines, predicting when certain parts need to be replaced. The idea is to use algorithms and scanning to improve logistics. Drone footage with image-recognition technology to free up human analysts.

Scale has benefited from being ahead of the latest AI boom, which started last year when OpenAI released ChatGPT to the public. According to Forbes, Scales has raised hundreds of millions of dollars and was valued by its investors at more than $7 billion in 2021, making Wang the world’s youngest self-made billionaire at the time.

But competition for military contracts is fierce. Big tech companies like Google, Microsoft and Amazon are aggressively trying to take the Pentagon to task. In December 2022, those three companies, plus business software company Oracle, were given exclusive rights to bid for cloud computing contracts worth $9 billion at the Defense Department, in part hoping to compete for scale. Could eat. A growing group of other start-ups, including Shield AI and Hellsing, are raising significant amounts of funding and working to sell their technology to the military as well.

Scale has damaged its reputation because of its work in the Global South, where it has employed thousands of moderators in what some call “digital sweatshops”. In January, the company laid off 20 percent of its workforce, part of a wave of layoffs in the tech industry, and a Washington Post investigation found that dozens of scale contractors in the Philippines were not paid on time or at all for work. had not been. they did. A spokesperson for Scale said at the time that payment delays and disruptions were “extremely rare”.

Arms control advocates have opposed the use of AI by militaries out of concerns that it would gradually replace humans from key decisions, including who and what to target on the battlefield. Some weapons have had autonomous capabilities for years, and drones that can automatically recognize targets and dive on them without humans’ final permission are already in military arsenals around the world. The US military says a human will always be “in the loop”, but studies have shown that people are more likely to follow the advice of authoritative-sounding machines rather than trust their own judgment.

Wang did not aim to become a military contractor. She founded Scale with fellow intern Lucy Guo of the question-and-answer site Quora after dropping out of MIT at the age of 19. At the time, breakthroughs in AI research were leading to algorithms that could detect images and translate language seamlessly. But there were tons of images and videos AI labs were pulling from the Web to train their data, which needed to be labeled to help teach the algorithms what they were seeing. Wang and Guo created Scale to help solve that problem, hiring contractors around the world to add labels to images and then charging for the service.

In 2018, two years after founding the company, Wang traveled to China for a learning tour of the country’s rapidly growing AI landscape. As he walked into the office of a facial recognition start-up he was visiting, a video feed of the lobby was playing on a giant screen, capturing the demographic information of everyone who entered. and, in the case of Chinese citizens, their names and biographies were being displayed. Details with their faces.

“It was supposed to be a demo of their technology, but it’s also very scary,” Wang said of seeing such a blatant display of surveillance. Wang’s informal presentation of how commercial technology could be used for government purposes outlined how close ties between China’s tech companies and its military were giving the country an edge that could put it ahead of the United States in high technology. Could allow decades long dominance to be overcome. ,

At the same time, the distance between American companies and the government seems to be increasing. Wang’s visit came around the same time Google said it would not renew a contract to provide AI to help military analysis through drone footage, because many of the company’s employees objected to the program, called Project Maven.

“It felt like there was a noticeable rift in the tone that if this continues it will result in China’s AI military dominance over the United States,” Wang said.

Some tech executives and investors have long argued that navigating the military’s bureaucratic procurement process is too complex and time-consuming for companies that also serve regular commercial customers. Many AI researchers are deeply suspicious of the US government’s intentions and fear that putting AI in the hands of powerful militaries could lead to increased surveillance, and even AI running out of human control and causing real-world harm. There is also a possibility.

Lucy Suchman, a retired professor at Lancaster University in the United Kingdom, said, “As in every arms race, each side arming itself is justified by the other side arming itself.” “It’s a self-perpetuating and self-intensifying cycle.”

Wang acknowledged the risks of introducing advanced AI to the battlefield and said new technology will always require rigorous testing before it is deployed.

A Microsoft spokesperson declined to comment. Spokespeople for Google and Oracle did not respond to requests for comment.

Michael Brown, partner at defense-focused venture capital firm Shield Capital and former director of the Pentagon’s Defense Innovation Unit, said concerns that China would invade Taiwan and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine are pushing the tech industry back toward the government. Have given. Serves as the Army’s embassy to the tech industry.

In 2022, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon spent a combined $198.9 billion on research and development, while the Pentagon spent $132 billion, including testing and evaluating new weapons and equipment.

“Defense is ripe for disruption from both Big Tech and new entrants,” said Nathan Benaich, founder of venture capital firm Air Street Capital, which invests in a handful of military tech companies.

Scales is also pushing to provide its own equipment.

Its military-focused ChatGPT competitor Donovan is already being tested by military units and Marine Corps university students. Scale is pitching the bot as an “AI-powered decision platform” that can mine intelligence data from a variety of sources and provide recommendations to human executives.

A demo from Donovan shows the chatbot identifying a suspicious Chinese ship near Taiwan, then providing options for an officer to get more information, such as sending a plane to do a flyover or pulling recent satellite imagery . Once images are available, image-recognition algorithms identify high amounts of radiation, prompting an officer to relay information up the chain of command and send a drone to investigate the ship.

But even without stiff competition, it’s difficult to sell to the military, Benaich said.

“Defence is a customer like any other, and it requires deep institutional expertise to be successful. Selling the army is not like selling Uber,” he said.

Wang said Scale still has a wide range of customers and doesn’t need military funding to succeed. He said working with the Pentagon comes from the company’s desire to help the United States maintain its power in the world even as the 21st century brings more conflict and complexities to the world system.

He said, “In this extremely sudden and rapid technology change, if Scale can be the company that helps ensure that the United States maintains this leadership position, that would be a very real and very There is a tangible impact.”

