This amount will be directed to the construction of new data centers dedicated to the hyperscale market, operating with 100% renewable energy, maximum energy efficiency and carbon neutrality.

SAO PAULO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Scala Data Centers, the Latin American sustainable data center platform leader in the hyperscale market, has announced the issuance of green debentures worth US$215 million maturing in six years. This transaction represents the second largest issuance of its type made by the data center sector in Brazil, behind only Scala, which reflects the company’s non-negotiable commitment to sustainability and the development of highly efficient, scalable and long-term digital infrastructure. Shows commitment.

The funds raised from these debentures will be allocated to the construction of data centers in Brazil to cater to hyperscale customers’ growing demand for cloud services. The company’s new IT infrastructure will be built with maximum energy efficiency, with an average annual PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness, an index that measures energy efficiency) of less than 1.45. This strategy includes 100% data centers powered by certified renewable energy in fully carbon-neutral operations, in line with Scala’s portfolio.

“We will continue to innovate to meet the growing demands of the hyperscale market through future-proof constructions that already consider increased density per rack without disruption to production environments. The infrastructure combines flexibility and innovation to accommodate emerging technologies and new workloads that have yet to arrive in this space,” says Marcos Peigo, CEO and co-founder of Scala. According to data from consultancy Arizonan, Latin The US is an expanding market, currently valued at US$5.51 billion and expected to reach US$8.81 billion by 2028. “Our plan aligns perfectly with the trends and demands of the sector,” says the executive, adding that “Scala is ideally positioned to capture the continued growth of the hyperscale market.”

Anna Romantini, vice president of finance at Scala, emphasized the conduct of a highly structured process for the issuance, which included the participation of multiple banks. She says, “Our request for proposals (RFP) attracted participation from five financial institutions, leading to an offer of US$560 million. This success clearly demonstrates that the market is convinced of Scala’s sustainable and long-term growth. How the strategy is found.”

Given its ongoing sustainable actions since its inception, Scala was able to issue green debentures instead of Sustainability-Linked Bonds (SLBs), which are linked to future fulfillment. The company currently has a portfolio of data centers with the lowest PUE in Latin America and works with carbon neutrality, in addition to professional and educational qualification initiatives in the communities in which it operates.

Scala’s second issuance of green debentures had Bradesco BBI as lead coordinator, with UBS as BB coordinator. To maintain debt issuance in the same currency as the contracts established between the company and its customers, the operation was issued in Brazilian reais with swaps for US dollars – protection against possible exchange rate fluctuations.

In December 2022, the company issued its first issue of green debentures worth R$2 billion, which was used as part of the resources to finance the company’s expansion plan. At the time, this operation was considered the largest ever carried out in Brazil and the first of its kind in the data center sector in the country.

About Scala Data Center

Scala Data Centers is the leading Latin American platform for sustainable data centers in the hyperscale market. Headquartered in Brazil and founded by DigitalBridge, it was developed to meet and exceed the growing demand for digital access in Latin America. Scala has a highly qualified team of more than 950 professionals and applies a flexible and innovative approach to provide exceptional quality colocation services to hyperscale customers, cloud-based software and service providers, and large enterprises. We customize cutting-edge solutions for each customer in building latest generation data centers with high availability, best energy efficiency rates and superior density. It’s all linked to best sustainability practices guided by our ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) program. For more information, visit www.scaledatacenters.com.

