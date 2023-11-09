SC Ventures and SBI Holdings launch $100 million crypto initiative in UAE

SC Ventures, the investment arm of Standard Chartered Bank, and Japanese financial group SBI Holdings have joined hands to set up a $100 million cryptocurrency initiative in the UAE.

The new vehicle, called the Digital Asset Joint Venture, will focus on companies involved in market infrastructure, risk and compliance, decentralized finance (DeFi), and tokenization.

According to the official press release, the digital asset joint venture plans to allocate funds across various investment stages, from seed to Series C funding, with a primary emphasis on global investment opportunities.

According to Alex Manson, CEP of SC Ventures, this new vehicle is also expected to leverage SC Ventures’ experience in digital assets through its investments in fintech firms such as Ripple and MetaCo.

The executive also said that the digital asset joint venture plans to make strategic and minority investments in areas such as market infrastructure, risk management and compliance tools, DeFi, tokenization, consumer payments, and the metaverse. This is one of many strategic initiatives, and we will continue to invest and expand our footprint in the region as well as the digital assets ecosystem.

Confirming the development, Yoshitaka Kitao, President of SBI Holdings, Inc. Representative Director, Chairman, President and CEO,

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with SC Ventures to establish a digital asset joint venture in the UAE and bring to the fore the collective capabilities of both our organizations in the digital asset sector. This initiative further strengthens the strategic relationship between SBI Holdings and SC Ventures following our investment efforts in SC Ventures’ portfolio companies including Solve, Zodia Custody and MyZoi.

Standard Chartered’s UAE tilt

As US regulators grapple with the complexities of cryptocurrency regulations, major global banks have gradually geared up for the digital asset economy in more established jurisdictions.

For example, Standard Chartered chose Dubai as its focal point, aiming to launch security of its cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum for institutional clients by the first quarter of 2024. Successful adoption by institutions requires the establishment of various essential components.

In line with its long-term goals, the British multinational bank in May signed a memorandum of understanding with Dubai International Financial Center to work together in the industry with a specific focus on digital asset protection. During the same period, SC Ventures sold its ownership in Swiss-based Metaco.

Ripple, which is part of SC Ventures portfolio, acquired the tech firm for $250 million.

