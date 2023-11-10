SBI Holdings to launch $663M fund to boost Web3 and fintech startups

Major Japanese financial company SBI Holdings is preparing to launch a $663 million fund to support Web3, AI and other fintech startups.

The fund plans to invest in 150-200 companies and is expected to begin operations by the end of the current year, reports Nikkei Shimbun.

Japan’s startup fund accelerates with major backing

SBI Holdings’ investment scale is expected to be strong, ranging from hundreds of millions to billions of yen per project. This ambitious fund is estimated to reach 100 billion yen, with significant contributions from major financial institutions already confirmed.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Mizuho Bank, Nippon Life Insurance and Daiwa Securities Group have committed to invest more than 50 billion yen in the initiative. This financial injection is of utmost importance in a country where venture capital (VC) funds of this magnitude are relatively rare.

Japan has faced challenges in nurturing and promoting startup enterprises, a concern that prompted the Kishida administration to outline a “5-year startup development plan” due in November 2022. The plan seeks to address the issue of lagging startup rates compared to the United States. The aim is to elevate Europe and Japan as startup hubs in Asia.

The Kishida administration is actively striving to embody the concept of “new capitalism”. At the core of this philosophy is the belief that startup companies epitomize this innovative capitalist mindset, as they can transform social challenges into catalysts for growth, ultimately leading to the establishment of a sustainable economic society.

Japan plans to boost growth in startup ecosystem

The Japanese government has set an ambitious goal of significantly increasing investment in startup companies, aiming to increase it from 800 billion yen in 2022 to an impressive 10 trillion yen (about $66 billion) by 2027. This growth has been envisioned through collaborative efforts among the public. And private sector.

Additionally, the administration has expressed its commitment to promote the growth of 100 Unicorns and 100,000 Startups companies. This strategic initiative aims to establish Japan as a thriving global startup hub, strengthening its position as Asia’s largest startup ecosystem.

Given the emerging landscape for Web3 and AI startups, regulatory challenges and tax policies are now important considerations. To address these issues, the Japanese government is revising the tax framework related to Web3 companies, particularly related to corporate taxes and virtual currencies. The final outlines of the proposed tax reform are expected to be confirmed around mid-December.

source: cryptopotato.com