Although defendants in their place are usually advised not to take the stand, the SBF will attempt to convince the jury that they were acting in good faith.

Defendants in high-profile white-collar criminal cases have traditionally preferred to remain silent, invoking the 5th Amendment to avoid self-incrimination. However, in recent years, some defendants – such as Elizabeth Holmes – have reversed this trend.

The case may end by next week

On a recent conference call between SBF’s lawyers, Judge Kaplan and the prosecution, it was decided that the judge would schedule the defense’s testimony to begin on October 26, immediately after the prosecution’s closing statements.

Although some involved had hoped the trial would end by Monday, that seems unrealistic given the potential need for cross-examination.

On the call, Bankman-Freed’s attorney, Mark Cohen, informed Judge Kaplan that three defense witnesses – as well as SBF itself – would testify. According to Cohen, SBF’s testimony is expected to take the same amount of time as the testimony of his former C-suite colleagues.

Other witnesses under consideration are a Bahamas-based attorney, an unnamed individual who will explain responsibilities and job titles at FTX, and PF2 Securities litigation consultant Joseph Pimbley. Pimbley, as well as other proposed witnesses, were originally barred from testifying by a motion submitted by the prosecution.

Last attempt

Former federal prosecutor Josh Naftalis, commenting on the case, said that this is SBF’s last chance to try to convince the jury that the FTX empire collapsed only because things got out of hand and that it had no malicious intent.

“We’re in the last innings, and, to change metaphors, it’s their Hail Mary. This is their opportunity to say, “I didn’t mean to do anything wrong, I wasn’t acting with bad intentions. I was acting with good intentions, things got out of control. “It’s really difficult for any defendant to explain to a jury what’s going on in their mind until they take the stand.”

However, SBF has a habit of explaining what is going on in his mind in a way that often does not portray him favourably. It’s anyone’s guess whether things will be different this time. Even if he manages to convince a juror of his innocence – which may usually be enough to secure a better verdict in jury trials – SBF’s trial is a little different.

The fate of SBF will be decided by a special decision. Unlike typical jury trials – in which a hung jury is often enough to prevent jail time, unless the jury’s opinion is unanimous – in special verdicts, the judge decides what answers the jury gives and draws legal conclusions from those answers. Draws implications.

According to a six-page letter sent to the judge by his lawyers, the SBF plans to blame the legal team representing him and his empire.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

PrimeXBT Special Offer: Use this link to register and enter code CRYPTOPOTATO50 to receive up to $7,000 on your deposits.

source: cryptopotato.com