SBF takes stance, ‘buy bitcoin’ searches rise and other news: Hodler’s Digest, October 22-28 – Cryptosaurus

Sam Bankman-Fried takes his stance on the collapse of FTX

Sam “SBF” Bankman-Fried testified at his criminal trial in the Southern District of New York this week, denying any wrongdoing between FTX and Alameda Research, while pointing out that during the companies’ explosive growth “large Mistakes were made”. “The thing to be done was agreed to. Highlights of his testimony include his denial of directing his inner circle to make significant political donations in 2021, as well as claims that FTX’s terms of use cover transactions between Alameda and the crypto exchange. Additionally, Bankman-Fried testified that she requested additional hedging strategies for Alameda in 2021 and 2022, but they were never implemented. The hearing is expected to be completed in the next few days.

‘buy bitcoin’ search queries on Google increased by 826% in the UK

Google searches for “buy bitcoin” have surged worldwide amid a major crypto rally, with searches in the United Kingdom increasing by more than 800% in the past week. According to research from Cryptogambler.tv, the search term “buy bitcoin” increased by a staggering 826% over the course of seven days in the UK. In the United States, data from Google Trends shows that “Should I buy Bitcoin now?” increased by more than 250%, while the question “Can I buy Bitcoin on Fidelity?” More specific discoveries were made, including. An increase of over 3,100% in the last week. Zooming in further, the search terms “Is it a good time to buy Bitcoin?” Last week saw a 110% increase worldwide.

The United States Court of Appeals has issued an order following a ruling requiring a review by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Grayscale Investments’ application for a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). In an October 23 filing, the court’s “formal order” took effect, paving the way for the SEC to review its decision on Grayscale’s spot Bitcoin ETF. The order came following the court’s initial ruling on August 29 and the SEC’s failure to submit an appeal by October 13. To date, the SEC has not yet approved a single spot crypto ETF for listing on US exchanges, but has given it the green light. , Investment vehicles linked to Bitcoin and Ether futures.

Coinbase disputes SEC’s crypto authority in last-ditch effort to get regulator’s lawsuit dismissed

The US Securities and Exchange Commission overstepped its authority when it classified Coinbase-listed cryptocurrencies as securities, the exchange has argued in its final bid to dismiss a lawsuit by the securities regulator. In a filing filed Oct. 24 in New York District Court, Coinbase chastised the SEC, claiming the definition of what qualifies as a security was too broad, and countering that the exchange would be able to regulate cryptocurrencies under the regulator’s rules. Lists. Are not in scope. The SEC sued Coinbase on June 6, claiming the exchange violated US securities laws by listing multiple tokens and not registering with the regulator.

Gemini Sues Genesis Over GBTC Shares Used as Earning Collateral, Now Worth $1.6B

Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini filed a lawsuit against bankrupt crypto lender Genesis on October 27. At issue is the fate of 62,086,586 shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. These were used as collateral to secure loans made by 232,000 Gemini users to Genesis through the Gemini Earn program. The value of that collateral is currently about $1.6 billion. According to the lawsuit, Gemini received $284.3 million from the foreclosure on collateral for the benefit of Earn users, but Genesis disputed the action, preventing Gemini from distributing the proceeds. Genesis filed for bankruptcy in January. It had suspended withdrawals in November 2022, affecting the Gemini Earn program.

At the end of the week, Bitcoin is at $34,143, Ether at $1,789 and XRP at $0.54. Total market cap is $1.26 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap.

Among the largest 100 cryptocurrencies, the top three altcoin gainers of the week are Pepe (PEPE) at 72.08%, Meena at 55.47% and Floki at 53.33%.

The top three altcoin losers of the week are Bitcoin SV (BSV) at -10.27%, Toncoin at -3.14% and Trust Wallet Token (TWT) at -0.82%.

Soulbound Token: Social Credit System or Spark of Global Adoption?

Ethereum restaking: blockchain innovation or a dangerous house of cards?

“Witness [Sam Bankman-Fried] What an interesting way to answer questions.”

Lewis KaplanSenior Judge of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York

“When it comes to illicit finance, crypto is not the enemy – the bad actors are.”

Cynthia LoomisUS senator

“I should say, I’m not a lawyer, I’m just trying to answer based on my memory. […] those days [at] “FTX, some customers thought accounts would be transferred to Alameda.”

Sam Bankman-FriedFormer CEO of FTX

“Without prejudice to any single asset, most crypto assets meet the investment contract test, making them subject to securities laws.”

gary genslerChairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission

“I do not believe that there has been a single serious conversation regarding any agreement between Ripple […] And SEC. The SEC is angry and embarrassed and wants $770 million worth of meat.”

John DeatonAdvocate

“He [Sam Bankman-Fried] thought he was going to take that money, and […] He’ll trade out of the market and put the money back in and end up as a half-trillionaire, but it never works out that way.

anthony scaramucciFounder of SkyBridge Capital

week forecast

Bitcoin outperforms S&P 500 in October with influx of $40K BTC price predictions

Bitcoin reached $34,000 at the end of the week as the focus turned to BTC price performance against macro assets. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows BTC/USD remains stable, maintaining early week gains.

The largest cryptocurrencies avoided significant volatility as the weekly and monthly closes – a key moment for the October uptrend – approached.

“I think Bitcoin will remain around this range for some time,” popular pseudonymous trader Dan Crypto Trades told XClients in one of several posts on Oct. 27. “Around $33-35K is what I’m looking at as a range. Keeping an eye on a potential bounce to any of these levels for a quick trade,” he wrote.

FUD of the week

UK passes bill to enable authorities to seize Bitcoin used for crime

Lawmakers in the United Kingdom have passed a law that allows authorities to seize and freeze cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin if they are used for illegal purposes. Introduced in September 2022, the passed law aims to expand the ability of authorities to crack down on the use of cryptocurrencies in crimes such as cybercrime, scams and drug trafficking. One of the provisions of the bill allows crypto assets used in crimes to be recovered without conviction, as some individuals can avoid conviction by absconding.

Scammers create Blockworks clone site to derail crypto wallets

Phishing scammers have cloned the websites of crypto media outlet Blockworks and Ethereum blockchain scanner EtherScan to trick readers into linking their wallets to Crypto Drainer. A fake Blockworks site displayed a fake “breaking” news report of an alleged multimillion-dollar “approval exploit” on the decentralized exchange Uniswap and encouraged users to visit a fake Etherscan website to revoke approval. The fake Uniswap news article was posted on several popular subreddits on Reddit.

Kraken to suspend trading for USDT, DAI, WBTC, WETH and WAXL in Canada

Kraken will be suspending all transactions related to Tether, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Wrapped Ether and Wrapped Excel in Canada in November and December. The suspensions may not surprise many Canadian cryptocurrency users, as they come on the heels of several other notable exchanges taking similar action in 2023. OKEx ceased operations in Canada in June after Binance announced its intention to do so in May.

