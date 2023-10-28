SBF portrayed him as a ‘surprised’, innocent failed entrepreneur

Posted October 28, 2023 at 1:00 am EST.

In his second day of testimony, but first in front of a jury, former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried attempted to mount a strong defense in his criminal case. Under direct examination by his lawyer in front of a packed courtroom, the defendant reshaped his image, feigning ignorance of key events in the prosecution’s case and blaming other members of the so-called “inner circle”. Tried to make it from.

Just as the cooperative leaders had begun to confess to their crimes, the SBF issued bold statements, albeit of a different nature. In the first few minutes of testimony, when asked if he had defrauded anyone, he replied, “No, I did not.” When asked whether it took client funds, SBF replied, “No.”

In support of the “failed entrepreneur” theory presented in the defense’s opening statement, Bankman-Fried admitted, “I made a lot of little mistakes and a lot of big mistakes. The biggest mistake I made by far was that we didn’t have a dedicated risk management team. No, we didn’t have a chief risk officer.

Then, over the next several hours, Bankman-Fried, already verbose, gave a long list of different explanations for many of the other witnesses’ damning claims. Although some of his alternative narratives seemed plausible, it remains to be seen whether a jury will find them all true given their numbers.

restore his image

Early in her testimony, Bankman-Fried tried to distance herself from the image that prosecutors had painted of her. For example, trying to avoid blame for any malicious FTX code, he said, “I’m no programmer,” and also said that his co-founder, Gary Wang, and director of engineering, Nishad Singh, “They were both authorized to take decisions on behalf of the company without consulting me, although they often consulted me about this.”

He also explained that he kept his hair long because, “I was a bit lazy and busy,” and that he wore shorts and T-shirts because, “I found them comfortable.” His attorney, Mark Cohen, who had previously objected in a sidebar discussion with prosecutors and the judge to the fact that the government had shown a photograph of SBF holding playing cards, raised it again. He then explained to the SBF that he was holding the cards because he liked spending money, but not because he plays poker. He also said that the fact that he became the public face of FTX was “an accident”, as he was “somewhat introverted”.

He said, his alleged co-conspirators said

An early indication that the SBF would attempt to modify some of the key narratives in the prosecution’s argument came when he described how he had heard about the “allow_negative” function, which Wang testified he had learned from FTX for Alameda. It was coded in software. Negative balances which were not part of the margin trading facility.

He said that in 2020, as volumes on the exchange increased, the risk engine was slowly updating. This meant that, for liquidations that were automatically triggered, sometimes the same liquidation would be triggered multiple times before the risk engine could update and see that it had already occurred. This resulted in liquidations that should have been in the thousands of dollars, growing into millions of dollars and more, impacting not just Alameda, but all users. He said he instructed Wang and Singh to create a system to prevent these wrongful liquidations, “perhaps it would be a warning or a delay or something along those lines.” He then said that although he did not know the details of their solution at the time, he now believed the feature was “allow_negative”.

(For the record, prosecutors showed evidence that the feature was coded into the database on July 31, 2019, so the timeline of events doesn’t match.)

Early in its testimony, SBF also established that it thought it was OK for Alameda to borrow money from FTX as part of a margin trading program. When asked where that money was coming from, he said either from collateral held by other margin traders or from assets that were earning interest on the platform. As for Alameda’s venture investments, he said he believed these investments were made from Alameda’s profits or sometimes from loans given by third-party lenders.

His stated distance from the code and what he said was his belief that Alameda’s borrowings from FTX were within the scope of the margin trading program, painted a picture of an owner who thought the relationships between his companies were above board and whose The work kept him on top of the intricacies of FTX’s codebase.

His version of major events

Bankman-Fried then gave a different account of the key events in the prosecution’s argument, beginning with an accounting bug that overstated Alameda’s liabilities at FTX. While others, such as FTX developer Adam Yedidia, testified that the bug was discovered in late 2021 and fixed by June 2022, SBF said they did not hear about it until one day in June 2022, When Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison came to FTX. The office expressed concern that Alameda may have gone bankrupt.

According to Bankman-Fried, after a few hours of research, Wang and Singh discovered the bug that had caused liabilities to be overstated by $8 billion. SBF said Ellison then suggested to the defendant that Alameda could send a balance sheet to the lenders who requested it and pay them back as well. Bankman-Fried said he told her, “It felt right to me too.”

He recalled that he had said that he had thought of some ways of constructing the balance sheet but he did not discuss it in detail. However, he said he told her she could add the property to his Paper Bird unit, but it was “her call.” Of the seven balance sheet variations Ellison created and the option to send a seventh version, he said, “I remember looking at it and saying it felt fair to me.”

He then said he thought the money to repay the loan would come from Alameda’s assets, as the company had “$5” [billion] FTX has $10 billion of highly liquid assets in wallets, bank accounts and other exchange accounts.”

SBF also claimed that during this time they had not heard about it [email protected] The account states that his alleged co-conspirators claimed that this was Alameda’s main method of tracking fiat currency liabilities to FTX clients. Instead, he said he learned about it in September or October 2022, just a month or two before the exchange collapsed.

Although he said he had heard about it here and there, he finally looked it up in a database and saw that it was $8 billion in size, which he said “surprised him a lot.” He claimed that he thought Alameda’s total liability to FTX was tracked in a separate account, which showed approximately $2 billion in liabilities and “much more than that in assets.”

Although he reiterated that he was “surprised”, he said he believed it could be paid back. He said he checked to see that even after accounting for this additional $8 billion in liabilities, Alameda’s net asset value would still be $10 billion. He said he would include the value of his Paper Bird unit, in which he holds FTX equity. “I was very happy to mortgage everything I had,” he said.

Additionally, his testimony regarding the September 2022 proposal to close Alameda contradicted three cooperating witnesses who testified that they said it was impossible because it owed FTX $13 billion. “At that time I couldn’t believe that I had found a clear reason,” he said. I’m sure he said something about Alameda being difficult to close.

Finally, he said that, in late October 2022, he learned from Leo about the so-called “Korean account”, attributed to seoyuncharles88. Although this special sub-account tracked fiat liabilities owed by Alameda to FTX clients, like the original Fiat@ account, it was different because, here, Alameda would not be charged interest for withdrawals on its credit line.

blame others

As indicated in opening arguments, Bankman-Fried also took an aggressive stance by talking at length about Ellison’s failure to defend. Noting that their conversations about hazing began in 2021, he said, “I would check from time to time to see if Almeida actually hedged, and was told each time that he did not “We have, but plan to consider doing so in the near future.” Future.” He also said that until June 2022, it was not hedged, and because of the crypto market crash around that time, he became concerned about Alameda’s risk and what he said was Alameda’s net worth at that time. There was a 75% decline in property values ​​in the last year.

He also rejected other allegations made by other witnesses. Regarding Singh’s argument that he pushed back interest payments related to staking service Ecoserum because SBF was looking to reach $1 billion in revenue in 2021, Bankman-Fried told a different story. He said he was estimating revenues of $1 billion, but product head Ramnik Arora had estimated revenues slightly lower, and so the defendant asked Arora to confirm whether his estimate was correct. The SBF claimed that Singh was assigned this task and in a subsequent discussion Singh “told me that he had dealt with it.” Upon learning that the new revenue was from EcoSerum, SBF said he was “a little surprised”.

As for the amount in the insurance fund, which Wang testified was a fabricated number when it was advertised by FTX, SBF simply said it was not the person who calculated those amounts.

Finally, Cohen carefully asked her some questions perhaps designed to address Ellison’s statements that for the SBF, traditional prohibitions such as “don’t lie, don’t steal” do not fit into their moral framework. Cohen first asked, “Please answer this question with yes or no. Yes or no, would you like to have a philosophical conversation with him?” SBF replied, “Yes.” Ultimately responding in the limited manner that her lawyer and the judge had urged her to adopt, she said that she would generally initiate their philosophical discussion. Cohen then asked, “Without giving away any details, what will be the nature of the conversation?” The SBF responded, “Typically, she would take a stance, usually a contradictory one, on some philosophical topic, and we would debate it.”

However, all these defenses cannot be sustained. For example, early on, he testified that he chose the word “Research” followed by “Alameda” for the company name because, “‘Research’ was a common word that filled the company name and from the internal name, Wireless Mouse. It was better.” A quick Google search pulls up several links online in which, before the collapse of FTX, he stated that he had chosen the name “Research” because it would be offensive and suspicious to banks, invoking more descriptive words about Almeida’s work. As opposed to names with names like “trading” or “crypto.”

Nearing the finish line next week

As for how the defense’s direct investigation of Bankman-Fried will be handled, the judge rejected most of the defense arguments included in the evidentiary hearing Thursday, except for how the lawyers were involved in FTX’s data retention policy. Furthermore, the defendant will not be allowed to use counsel’s advice on other matters.

Cohen estimated he would wrap up Monday morning. Prosecutor Danielle Sassoon advised that she expected his cross-examination to be “substantial”, although she expected it to conclude before the end of Tuesday. The government also said it expected to bring rebuttal witnesses, while each side said it anticipated its closing arguments to last two to three hours. Finally, before jury deliberations begin, the parties, along with the judge, will hold a charging conference to decide on jury instructions. This means that the trial may continue till next week.

