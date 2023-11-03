SBA Administrator Guzman to Visit Togo and Côte d’Ivoire to Promote International Business Opportunities for Women Entrepreneurship and Small Businesses

WASHINGTON, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — From Sunday, Nov. 5 through Wednesday, Nov. 8, Administrator Isabel Guzmanhead of US Small Business Administration (SBA) And the voice of President Biden’s Cabinet for America’s 33 million small businesses will travel to Lomé, Togo and Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire to promote female entrepreneurship and international trade opportunities for small businesses.

Administrator Guzmán will meet with national leaders and local entrepreneurs to highlight investment opportunities in small businesses, e-commerce, women’s entrepreneurship, and trade for small businesses in these markets. The trip will focus on connecting with American small businesses in Togo and Côte d’Ivoire while strengthening the United States’ trade and investment partnerships in West Africa.

The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to fostering constructive partnerships between the United States and African countries, institutions, and people. The visit builds on the Digital Transformation with Africa (DTA) initiative and will showcase how the United States government’s whole-of-government effort is delivering on high-profile commitments President Biden announced at the US-Africa Leaders Summit in December 2022 Was.

