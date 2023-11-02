Business Intelligence Firm MicroStrategy Inc MSTR has recorded a substantial paper profit of $900 million on its stack of 158,400 Bitcoin BTC/USD is profiting from the recent surge in the price of Bitcoin and driven by optimism around the possible approval of a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).

What happened: At present, Bitcoin is trading above $35,400. The top cryptocurrency has confidently surpassed the $35,000 resistance level, which had previously limited its upward momentum over the past two weeks.

Since the third quarter, MicroStrategy, founded by Michael Saylorhas added 6,067 bitcoins (BTC) to its holdings, according to the company’s Nov. 1 results filing, having purchased 155 more in October.

Although the company’s revenue rose 3% year-over-year to $129.5 million in the quarter, it reported a net loss of $143.4 million. Specifically, digital asset impairment losses and income taxes contributed $33.6 million and $109.6 million to the total net loss, respectively.

During the third quarter (July 1 to September 30), while the price of Bitcoin declined by 11.5% from $30,480 to $26,970, MicroStrategy took advantage of this declining period by purchasing 6,067 BTC at an average price of $27,590.

Currently, MicroStrategy’s BTC holdings amount to 158,245 BTC, with an original investment of $4.715 billion. The current value of the holdings is $5.640 billion, representing an increase of 20%. However, had MicroStrategy invested the same amount Ethereum ETH/USD, they will now hold 3,971,678 ETH, resulting in a value of $7.40 billion, significantly more than current BTC holdings, data shows. blockchaincenter.net Shows.

why it matters: Considering staking as an alternative approach, MicroStrategy could have earned 387,460 ETH at a 4% return. This ETH would be worth approximately $722.4 million, bringing the total value (with staking) to 4,359,138 ETH, equivalent to $8.127 billion.

While MicroStrategy is benefiting from Bitcoin’s rise in value, the narrative raises questions about what could have happened if the company had invested in ETH at the present time. If MicroStrategy were to trade its BTC for ETH, it could potentially have 3,025,059 ETH. Furthermore, the annual revenue generated by staking this amount would be approximately $282 million, indicating significant potential returns that could be achieved.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin It was trading at $35,728.12, up 3.66% over the past 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

