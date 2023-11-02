Saylor MicroStrategy suffers loss after writing off Bitcoin holdings

(Bloomberg) — MicroStrategy Inc., the enterprise-software maker that is the largest publicly traded holder of bitcoin, reported a third-quarter loss after taking a writedown due to the cryptocurrency’s decline in value.

The Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company’s net loss widened to $143.4 million, or $10.09 a share, from $27 million, or $2.39, in the year-ago period. Revenue from the software business rose nearly 3% to $129.5 million, above the average forecast of $125.8 million of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

MicroStrategy, which has been buying bitcoin in bulk since 2020 as a hedge against inflation, has been forced to take massive writedowns over the past few years after the volatile digital currency declined. Bitcoin has gained nearly 30% since falling 11% in the three months ended Sept. 30.

Co-founder Michael Saylor has turned the once-struggling software company into a Bitcoin proxy for equity investors by amassing more than $5.5 billion of the cryptocurrency. Saylor left his CEO post last year, saying he would focus on the Bitcoin aspect of the company’s dual strategy.

The $33.6 million impairment loss for the quarter brings the total to more than $2.2 billion, according to Bloomberg calculations, meaning the company has written off nearly half of the Bitcoin purchases it made. As of October 31, MicroStrategy held more than 158,000 bitcoins at a total cost of $4.69 billion, or $29,586 each, according to a statement.

In a conference call after earnings, Chief Financial Officer Andrew Kang said the company plans to buy more Bitcoin.

Investors and analysts are beginning to debate whether MicroStrategy shares will continue to command a Bitcoin-related premium, given that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has banned investors from directly investing in Bitcoin following a major court loss earlier this year. Can approve ETF.

Since mid-2020, MicroStrategy shares have more than tripled as Bitcoin’s value has increased. The benchmark Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose nearly 40% during the same period.

In the conference call Saylor pointed to the advantages of investing in MicroStrategy stocks instead of U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs.

“There will be fees for investing in spot ETFs,” Saylor said. “The ability to get Bitcoin exposure and not charge any fees is another plus for us.”

Saylor said the spot ETF would “dramatically enhance the market” and “will be a pathway for capital on Wall Street to come into the Bitcoin ecosystem.”

Since the quarter ended, the value of MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin holdings has increased by about $1.2 billion, which is about what the company’s market capitalization was when it started buying the crypto in 2020.

Saylor said he will sell some of his MicroStrategy shares between January and April next year in connection with the option expiration.

–With assistance from Tom Contiliano.

(Updated with comments from officials from sixth paragraph.)

