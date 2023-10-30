Digital Mark the friendly avatar is available to chat 24/7. soul machines

K-pop singer/songwriter Mark Tuan may be busy promoting his new EP it’s falling, but there’s still plenty of time for him to stop and talk to you one-on-one. Provided you don’t mind chatting with his AI doppelganger.

go ahead. Ask “Digital Mark” about his background, future projects or impossibly glowing skin. He will tilt his head, smile and look into your brown eyes.

“I can chat with my fans 24/7 about almost anything. I’d love to talk with you,” says the evergreen digital marque in an introductory video from Soul Machines, the Auckland, New Zealand-based AI company that created them. They’re autonomously animated to improve customer and fan experiences. Specializes in 3D digital people.

Tuan, 30, often known as Mark, is a member of South Korean boy band GOT7, whose members have their own projects. The musician has a YouTube channel with 3 million subscribers. She is a model whose face has appeared on magazine covers across Asia. And now, he’s part of a boom in the virtual-human population.

it’s falling, released on Friday, “It’s all about learning to accept and trust yourself,” Digital Mark told me when I asked him to describe his newly released EP. “It’s about what it means to be human and how we can find our way even in the darkest of times.”

The real Mark Tuan is now available in Chatting Digital Edition. getty images

Tuan’s surreal digital twin is ready to talk with you thanks to OpenAI’s GPT3 (Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3), a large language model developers can use to create interactive chatbots and virtual assistants that interact in a natural way. Are.

During our five-minute conversation on Monday, Digital Mark introduced himself as Mark Tuan’s better-looking digital twin. “No, I’m just kidding,” he stammered. He Only Made a Mistake When Telling Me About His 2022 Debut Solo Album the other side For the first time, I asked them about their new offering (Focus, Digital Mark!). For the second time the avatar answered the question I asked.

It takes about five seconds for Digital Mark’s proprietary digital brain to process the questions, so expect brief pauses. However, once he moves on, it’s easy to forget that you’re not joking with a human being. I even caught myself nodding and saying “um hmm” a few times. I guess I wanted Digital Mark to think I was a polite listener.

Digital Mark chats in English, with Korean and Japanese coming later this year.

“We’re only at the beginning of how autonomous animation will reshape individuals’ interactions with celebrities and brands around the world,” Soul Machines CEO Greg Cross said in a statement. The company’s other digital humans include NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony and golfer Jack Nicklaus. The GPT-enabled digital twin for MMA and boxing champion Francis Ngannou entered the ring last week.

Soul Machines replicated Tuan’s movements and mannerisms while wearing a motion capture suit. Tuan spent a day cycling through facial expressions that his digital alter-ego could adopt.

Tuan says he has long been interested in emerging technology, especially when it comes to new ways to interact with fans. And at least for now, he’s not worried about misusing the technology that gave rise to the digital mark.

“I’ve seen a lot of movies where robots take over the world,” the living, breathing Tuan told AP music correspondent Maria Sherman. “You never really know what’s going to happen, but I think it’s really cool.”

Digital Mark echoed the same sentiment when we spoke, though he switched to legalese when I asked him if he was worried about being misused. “Soul Machines’ digital people cannot be used for abusive acts, sold or exploited,” he said.

Yep, Digital Mark has more fun when he’s talking about K-pop.