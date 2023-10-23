Say goodbye to retirement? The trend of ‘soft saving’ is emerging among the youth.

A report from Intuit shows that 3 out of 4 Gen Z people want a better quality of life rather than keeping extra money in their banks.

For most people, their goal is to work hard, save money, and retire early. But a “soft savings” trend is emerging among young workers that is challenging conventional thinking.

Soft saving refers to investing less money in the future and using more of it in the present.

Generation Z – a generation that puts experiences before money – is leading the so-called soft savings wave, according to a Prosperity Index study by Intuit. “Soft saving is the answer to soft living for finance,” the report said.

The “Soft Life” is a lifestyle that embraces relaxation and low stress, while prioritizing personal growth and mental well-being.

“Younger generations value the balance between the traditional ‘boom’ of saving every penny and using some of their extra income to enjoy life now.”

Ryan Victorin

Vice President, Financial Advisor, Fidelity Investments

The report found Gen Z – those born after 1997 – have “softer” attitudes towards investing and personal finance than in previous decades.

What does it mean? This means that young investors invest their money in actions that reflect their personal views.

They also want an emotional connection with the brands and professionals they choose to engage with, Liz Kohler, head of advisor engagement for BlackRock’s US wealth advisory business, told CNBC.

Young workers have a desire to break free from restrictive financial constraints.

In fact, personal savings rates among Americans today appear to reflect a soft savings trend.

According to the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, Americans are saving less in 2023. The personal savings rate – the share of disposable income that is set aside for savings – was significantly lower in August at 3.9%, compared to the previous average of 8.51%. The decade, which goes back to 1959, according to data from Trading Economics.

One reason for the decline in personal savings is the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, said financial advisor Ryan Victorin, vice president at Fidelity Investments, a financial services corporation.

As He told CNBC that while Americans spent significantly less during the pandemic over the past two to three years, people are likely to spend much more now to make up for lost time.

Additionally, inflation makes it harder for people to cover their expenses or save, Kohler said.

The decline in personal savings rates also reflects changes in financial goals among workers today.

As young people enter the workforce, they bring new financial priorities and are “more likely to adopt a balance between the traditional ‘hustle’ to save every penny and using some of their extra income to enjoy life now.” Are,” Victorin said.

Retirement is the final stage for most workers. However, more people are worried that they won’t be able to retire at all.

A report from BlackRock shows that in 2023, only 53% of workers believe they are on track to retire with the lifestyle they want. Declining retirement income, concerns over market volatility and high inflation are some of the reasons cited for lack of confidence about retirement among workers.

“Spending money on things that really make you happy is great… [but] People must meet their near-term needs and stay on track with their long-term goals before they can spend freely.”

andy reid

Head of Investor Practice at Vanguard

Younger workers share the same sentiment, where two out of three Gen Z aren’t sure whether they’ll ever have enough money to retire.

However, this fear may not be as much of a concern for younger generations, as most are actually thinking of retiring early – or not retiring at all, as the Intuit report found.

Additionally, the TransAmerican Center for Retirement Studies found that nearly half of the working population either expects to work past age 65, or has no plans to retire.

Traditionally, retirement involves leaving the workforce permanently. However, experts found that the definition of retirement is also changing between generations.

About 41% of Gen Z and 44% of Millennials – who are currently in the middle Between the ages of 27 and 42 – you are much more likely to want to do some kind of paid work during this time Retirement.

The TransAmerican Center for Retirement Studies reports that this is higher than the 31% of Gen

This growing preference for lifetime income may perhaps make the act of “retiring” obsolete.

Although younger workers do not intend to stop working, efforts are being made to increase their retirement savings.

Fidelity’s second quarter The retirement analysis found that Millennials and Gen Z are still the leading beneficiaries of 401(k) savings plans, a retirement savings plan offered by U.S. employers that has tax benefits for savers.

The report revealed that in the second quarter of last year, the average 401(k) balance for Gen Z and Millennials increased by double digits – Gen Z saw a 66% increase and Millennials saw a 24.5% increase.

Still, a question remains: Where are people putting their money as they spend more and save less?

The Intuit study found that Millennials and Gen Z are more willing to spend on hobbies and non-essential purchases than Gen X and Boomers.

About 47% of Millennials and 40% of Gen Z expressed the need for money to pursue their passion or hobby, compared to only 32% of Gen X and 20% of Boomers.

Experts have highlighted travel and entertainment as some of the non-essential experiences that the younger generation is prioritizing.

Andy Reid, head of investor behavior at the investment management firm Vanguard said Gen Z spending on entertainment is expected to grow to 4.4% in 2022, compared to 3.3% in 2019.

Additionally, Americans have “refocused” on travel post-pandemic, which is likely the reason personal savings rates have declined, Fidelity’s Victorin said.

Although younger generations are saving less, that doesn’t mean they’re living paycheck to paycheck.

In fact, “Gen Z is living within their means, and their increased spending reflects the rising cost of essentials more than a growing taste for luxury,” Reed said.

“Spending money on things that really make you happy is great… [but] People must meet their near-term needs and stay on track with their long-term goals before they can spend freely.”

