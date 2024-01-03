‘Savvy’ 5-year-old strikes deal with Smiths and spends profits on sick kids

A five-year-old entrepreneur has spent all his profits giving Christmas gifts to girls and boys in hospital.

Mia Britton, from Rothwell, negotiated deals with some of the country’s biggest chain retailers for teddy bears and selection boxes to gift to sick children at Pinderfield Hospital this Christmas. Her quest to become a businesswoman began when she launched her own market stall to sell magnets made by her father.

The savvy teenager started going to the weekly markets with her mother and father, where she soon realized that she could earn some cash if she started selling her things.

Read more: Woman sitting ‘with a serious smile’ to relieve herself in pub beer garden

After mulling over what she wanted to sell, the idea came to fruition after visiting her grandparents one day. Mia will sell fridge magnets.

Mia set up her own business at the age of 5 (Image: Antony Britton)

With the help of her father, Antony Britton, Mia started making fridge magnets, she would make and paint them, then go to the market with her parents every Sunday to sell them.

Anthony, originally from Huddersfield, said: “We were absolutely shocked and at a loss for words. I can’t believe a 5-year-old could do this.”

Christmas preparations were progressing rapidly and Mia unfortunately fell ill and had to be taken straight to Pinderfields in Wakefield. He was diagnosed with febrile convulsions caused by an extreme increase in body temperature due to an infection within his inner ear canals. He was eventually released but his journey had a big impact on the little girl.

As her parents took her home in the early hours of the morning, Mia began to cry, saying that she was sad that if there had been a child in the hospital on Christmas Day, they would have had no gifts from Father Christmas. He feared that either he would forget them or that he would not be able to reach them because he saw no chimney or chimney in the hospital for them to descend.

Antony said: “We assured him that Santa would not forget the children in the hospital and since he is magic, he would make sure that no child was forgotten and the lack of a chimney or fireplace would not stop him from delivering gifts to them. We heard no more about it.

“Then, a few days later she came to us and said, ‘I know what I want to do with my money.’ We were thinking that we would have to buy a doll or something, but no.

“She said, ‘I want to buy a gift for all the boys and girls in the hospital so that if Santa forgets they will know I won’t forget them.’ That was making no sense to her.

“He spent all his profits buying teddies for the children in the hospital, so they would have something for Christmas morning.”

Mia set out to make even more magnets with her father and put all the money they earned into a purse and a week before Christmas they headed to Smyths Toys to buy all the children’s teddies.

Antony said: “She disappeared while we were in the shop and came back asking for the manager – the staff seemed so shocked that this young girl was asking for the manager – but she came over and she said to him, ‘I I am buying all this [the teddy bears] For the boys and girls in the hospital – what deal can you give me’. The manager said, ‘I will give you a 20 percent discount.’

Mia spent all her profits buying gifts for the girls and boys at Pinderfields Hospital (Image: Antony Britton)

“Mia just looked at him and said, ’70 pounds off would be better.’ The manager seemed like he had no idea what was going on, but he gave him exactly what he asked for.

“She then decided to buy selection boxes, but we pointed out how she had spent all her money. Then she turned around and said, ‘I can make more money.’ Everyone supported her small business and she got enough money to buy selection boxes for all the boys and girls in the hospital.

“He then did a deal with Tesco too. I couldn’t believe it.”

Christmas morning came early and Mia went with her family to the children’s ward to deliver all the gifts they had bought for the poor children. Antony said: “She was more excited about taking toys to hospital to bring smiles to the faces of boys and girls than opening her own presents.

“At 9am on Christmas Day we went to the children’s ward at the hospital and they allowed her to take gifts for the children, so we spent the morning of Christmas Day like this.

“We are so proud of her, it’s incredible, it’s absolutely magical and the fact that she wanted to spend all her profits to bring smiles to other children’s faces on Christmas day is just out of this world.”

“There’s nothing to be proud of,” said his mother, Jane. “She can be extremely courageous and sometimes there’s no talking to her. It’s just amazing.”

Antony said: “I’m sitting here with tears streaming down my face. I can’t believe a 5-year-old could do this. All Christmas she’s been talking about expanding her business. And now she is making key rings.”

“The support he has received for his small business has been tremendous. He even secured a deal with a local band to do their merchandise and turn their logo into a fridge magnet.”

Antony remembered how the wise girl had dismissed him on his very first day of trading. He said: “The day she first came on the market, she actually fired me. I said, ‘What are you firing me for?’ And she replied, ‘Because you’re not gaining weight’.”

Get the latest Yorkshire news delivered straight to your phone

(Image: Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Get all the latest big and breaking Yorkshire news straight to your mobile via WhatsApp by clicking here.

If you don’t like our community, you can leave at any time. We also provide members with special offers, promotions and advertising from us and our partners. Read our privacy notice here.

Source: www.examinerlive.co.uk