January 3, 2024
'Savvy' 5-year-old strikes deal with Smiths and spends profits on sick kids


A five-year-old entrepreneur has spent all his profits giving Christmas gifts to girls and boys in hospital.

Mia Britton, from Rothwell, negotiated deals with some of the country’s biggest chain retailers for teddy bears and selection boxes to gift to sick children at Pinderfield Hospital this Christmas. Her quest to become a businesswoman began when she launched her own market stall to sell magnets made by her father.

The savvy teenager started going to the weekly markets with her mother and father, where she soon realized that she could earn some cash if she started selling her things.

Read more: Woman sitting ‘with a serious smile’ to relieve herself in pub beer garden

After mulling over what she wanted to sell, the idea came to fruition after visiting her grandparents one day. Mia will sell fridge magnets.

Mia set up her own business at the age of 5 (Image: Antony Britton)

With the help of her father, Antony Britton, Mia started making fridge magnets, she would make and paint them, then go to the market with her parents every Sunday to sell them.

Anthony, originally from Huddersfield, said: “We were absolutely shocked and at a loss for words. I can’t believe a 5-year-old could do this.”

Christmas preparations were progressing rapidly and Mia unfortunately fell ill and had to be taken straight to Pinderfields in Wakefield. He was diagnosed with febrile convulsions caused by an extreme increase in body temperature due to an infection within his inner ear canals. He was eventually released but his journey had a big impact on the little girl.

Mia spent all her profits buying gifts for the girls and boys at Pinderfields Hospital (Image: Antony Britton)

Get the latest Yorkshire news delivered straight to your phone

(Image: Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Get all the latest big and breaking Yorkshire news straight to your mobile via WhatsApp by clicking here.

If you don’t like our community, you can leave at any time. We also provide members with special offers, promotions and advertising from us and our partners. Read our privacy notice here.

Source: www.examinerlive.co.uk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Russian oil tankers bound for India are returning amid tussle over payments to Moscow.

Russian oil tankers bound for India are returning amid tussle over payments to Moscow.

January 3, 2024
Asia shares fall after Wall Street rally stops: Markets fall

Stocks, bonds fall off to worst start to year in decades

January 3, 2024

You may have missed

Russian oil tankers bound for India are returning amid tussle over payments to Moscow.

Russian oil tankers bound for India are returning amid tussle over payments to Moscow.

January 3, 2024
Asia shares fall after Wall Street rally stops: Markets fall

Stocks, bonds fall off to worst start to year in decades

January 3, 2024
The rise of NFTs: How tech enthusiasts are making money from digital assets

The rise of NFTs: How tech enthusiasts are making money from digital assets – Business News – Business News – Business News – Business News – Business News – Business News – Business News – Business News – Business News – Business News – Business News – Business News – Business News

January 3, 2024
'Savvy' 5-year-old strikes deal with Smiths and spends profits on sick kids

‘Savvy’ 5-year-old strikes deal with Smiths and spends profits on sick kids

January 3, 2024
Bitcoin Price Looks Unstoppable as BTC Bulls Target $48K

Bitcoin Price Looks Unstoppable as BTC Bulls Target $48K

January 3, 2024
2024 Offshore Drilling Outlook: Westwood's Top Three Predictions for the Rig Market

2024 Offshore Drilling Outlook: Westwood’s Top Three Predictions for the Rig Market

January 3, 2024