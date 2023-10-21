Saving money to buy a home? New data shows your dollar is worth half what it was at the end of 2020

New data shows that the tough market for homebuyers is becoming increasingly difficult as rising house prices and rising mortgage rates make it even more difficult to afford a home.

Despite these challenges, people are still buying homes. About 4 million are sold every month. But to a shocking extent, rising mortgage rates and a shortage of homes for sale – which leads to rising prices and bidding wars – have weakened their financial position.

Today people are borrowing significantly more money for homes at much higher interest rates than just a few years ago. Overall, a home buyer’s dollar has nearly halved compared to the end of 2020.

In December of 2020, mortgage rates reached their lowest level ever, with a 30-year fixed rate available at 2.68%. This was a sharp decline from 3.78% a year earlier.

Today, government-backed lender Fannie Mae says the average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 7.63%.

And prices have also increased. The median sales price of a single-family home topped $416,000 in the second quarter of this year, down from $360,000 at the end of 2020.

By some measures, US home price indexes are at all-time highs.

Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors, says that at the end of 2020, the monthly mortgage payment on a typical, newly sold home was about $1,100 in principal and interest. Now it has almost doubled.

NAR calculates that a buyer today needs to earn $107,232 per year to afford the average home. This calculation is based on recent rates for a buyer who makes 20% down payment and spends 25% of his gross monthly income on housing expenses.

This is somewhat conservative, as many people spend more than 25% of their budget on those costs. And home prices vary widely across the US but still show how difficult it is becoming to buy a home and feel financially secure.

According to the US Census Bureau, the real median household income in 2022 was $74,580.

“If you don’t make six figures, it’s going to be really hard to buy a home in many markets,” Yun told NBC News.

finding strength

Another way to measure change: NAR also offers a monthly housing affordability index. A typical reading is 120, says Yun — meaning a person earning an average income has enough money to buy a home that’s about 20% above the average price.

The figure has fallen from around 170 pre-Covid to an initial total of 91.7 in August. This is the lowest reading since October 1985.

According to Yun, part of the problem stems from the housing crisis of 2006–08, which led to the Great Recession and the global financial crisis. Many small homebuilders failed, the surviving builders became more conservative, and this, combined with rising regulatory costs, led to a recession in building construction for an entire decade.

This is one reason there are fewer homes for sale than usual. The second is that, in many cases, people who already own homes and are paying mortgage rates in the 3% to 4% range are not going to want to sell or buy a new home at around 8%. .

The difference between a monthly mortgage payment at 3% and a monthly mortgage payment at 8% can be staggering. For an average-priced home priced at $416,000 with a 20% down payment, your monthly mortgage with 3% interest is $1,403. At 8% interest this is $2,441.

Many people have been locked out of the housing market, making it more expensive to rent. But according to Yun, there is at least some good news.

“Thankfully, at least on the rental side, they are building apartments in many cities,” Yun said.

He says there are some positive signs for home builders too. The stock prices of companies like Toll Brothers and NVR – the parent company of Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes – have skyrocketed in the last year, which means investors are looking to give these companies cash they can use to build more homes. Are. This will not solve the affordability problem on its own, but it is likely to help.

