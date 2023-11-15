Savers succeed in beating inflation for the first time in two years

savings rates

Savers can now beat inflation for the first time in two years as inflation has fallen below the interest rates paid on the best accounts.

The consumer prices index (CPI), which measures the rate of rise in prices, fell from 6.7 per cent to 4.6 per cent in September, down from a peak of 11.1 per cent last October, meaning Rishi Sunak has warned inflation will end until Has achieved its target of halving. of the year.

While top savings rates have fallen below 6 percent this month, there are now more than 900 savings accounts that are paying more than the rate of inflation.

The best easy access account, with Ulster Bank at 5.2 per cent, comfortably beats the inflation rate, as do the top one-year and two-year fixes, Metro Bank with 5.91 per cent and JN Bank with 5.8 per cent.

While rates on Isa lag behind traditional savings accounts, there are now 46 variable rate Isa and 215 fixed rate Isa that will deliver a real return on savers’ money.

The last time inflation rates were below top savings rates was in May 2021.

The Bank of England is targeting a decline in inflation to 3.1 percent by the end of 2023. Typically, central banks globally aim for an inflation rate of 2 percent.

The decline in inflation comes after the Bank of England decided not to increase or decrease the bank rate for the second consecutive time, keeping it at 5.25 percent.

This halted the tightening that had seen the central bank raise rates 14 consecutive times starting in December 2021.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made halving inflation one of his five key pledges in January this year, along with reducing the national debt and growing the economy.

Rachel Springall of analysts Moneyfacts said: “It has taken more than two years, but inflation has finally fallen to a level where there are now few standard savings accounts that can overcome its weakening strength.”

He added: “Savers will no longer find a bond paying more than 6 per cent, but it is worth noting that the challenger banks still hold the top spot despite the reshuffle in positions.”

Sarah Coles, of broker Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Inflation has finally fallen below the rates available from most competitive savings accounts. Psychologically this helps encourage us to always spend our money, while also reducing the worry that our spending power will erode due to inflation.

“However, it is always important to note that inflation over the last 12 months is backward looking, while savings rates are forward looking, so as inflation falls, it turns out that the most competitive savings rates are actually some “Beating inflation for the time being.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com