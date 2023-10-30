Savers pulled £3.6bn from HSBC as they feel pressured by cost of living crisis

HSBC customers in the UK withdrew £3.6 billion from their accounts over the summer as they were left under pressure due to cost-of-living increases.

As profits rose to £6.4 billion in the third quarter, finance director Georges Elhedary said the outflows were mainly due to households paying for increasingly expensive items.

It comes as Bank of England data revealed that more than £200 billion of extra savings built up by households during the pandemic is now worth almost zero.

And separate research from Royal London revealed that hard-pressed consumers, faced with rising housing, food and energy bills, withdrew £32bn last year.

HSBC said the decline in customer deposits reflected the ‘higher cost of living’ and competition with other lenders.

Elhaderi said: ‘We have seen that these cuts have come as an additional cost to what our customers were using for their daily shopping. A small number are pursuing higher yields elsewhere.’

He said the UK economy had shown ‘resilience’ overall and the bank had seen an increase in mortgage lending, but added: ‘There is certainly uncertainty.’

It set aside an undisclosed provision to address that and Elhaderi said it was keeping a close eye on medium-sized business customers ‘involved in consumer discretionary spending’.

“They are most affected by high inflation and they pose a higher risk,” he said. ‘Apart from a few names, we have not seen any decline in this sector.’

HSBC, which is based in Britain but makes most of its money in Asia, was the latest major UK bank to reveal a rise in profits hit by rising interest rates, following results from Barclays, Lloyds and NatWest.

The four were criticized yesterday by Harriet Baldwin, chair of the Commons Treasury select committee, for being ‘too slow to reward savers through better rates on instant access savings accounts’.

HSBC’s core profit figure of £6.4bn for the three months to the end of September – more than double its earnings in the same period last year – seems unlikely to quell such criticism.

But there are signs that the huge increase in profits driven by higher rates is coming to an end.

HSBC’s net interest margin, the difference between the money it receives from borrowers and the returns it gives to savers, declined slightly from the previous period, although it was up from last year.

UK deposits are down £13.9bn from a year ago but still £50bn more than at the end of 2019.

It came as Bank of England data showed customers continued to move money into savings products with higher interest rates.

There has been a change in behavior since the pandemic, with households unable to spend money going out making additional savings estimated at more than £200 billion.

Analysis by Simon French, chief economist at Panmure Gordon, shows the gap has now closed.

The analysis showed that household deposit levels of just over £1.8 trillion are now about the same as they would have been had they increased in line with inflation since February 2020.

china property expectations

HSBC took a £410m charge counting the costs of China’s commercial real estate crisis – but said the worst may be over for the sector.

Developers are reeling under heavy debt burden, raising fears that foreign lenders could face huge losses.

Last week HSBC rival Standard Chartered reported an unexpected fall in quarterly profits, blaming an £820bn loss on its sugar business.

The crisis is focused on developers such as Evergrande, which has liabilities of more than £240 billion after defaulting on its offshore debt and now faces possible liquidation.

HSBC chief executive Noel Quinn said: ‘There is always a risk that some developers will have further problems, but I think the big recovery is over.

Now it is a case of progressive work-out over an extended period.’

“The sector has adjusted downwards dramatically, has now hit a bottom and will have to recover from that,” he said.

