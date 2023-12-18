When it comes to the James Gang, it’s usually LeBron James or his two sons who grab the headlines. But every now and then, LeBron James’ wife Savannah James makes big news. Her recent collaboration with the 16-time Grammy Award winner and entrepreneur is quite the choice.

Savannah James shares news of her link-up with Adele. And it’s not just Adele and Savannah, but also April McDaniel, founder and owner of Crown+Conquer.

Savannah James and Adele collaborate with April McDaniel

Savannah James is the proud wife of LeBron James. Apart from being a wife and mother, she is also a highly successful businesswoman and a philanthropist. With his expertise in various different fields.

through imago

LeBron James and his wife Savannah arrive on the red carpet at the New York premiere of Trainwreck at Alice Tully Hall on July 14, 2015 in New York City. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY NYP20150709102 JohnsAngelillo

Savannah has made several investments in various businesses. She often donates money to charity and believes in investing her millions in new startups and upcoming business ventures from time to time.

His most recent link-up is with 16-time Grammy Award winner Adele. Both Savannah and Adele have collaborated with millionaire entrepreneur April McDaniel. McDaniels is the founder of Crown+Conquer.

She uploaded a photo of the three of them to her Instagram, while also praising McDaniels’ business. Savannah uploaded the image to her Instagram stories with a four-word caption, “Don’t play with us.”

Savannahs can seem sweet and friendly on camera. But she can definitely be a ruthless businesswoman. It’s no wonder that his various businesses have amassed a net worth of millions of dollars.

Their recent collaboration with Crown+Conquer won’t be the first time McDaniels has worked with the James family. She has previously worked with LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Company.

McDaniels’ impressive work in the past

April McDaniels has an impressive list of people she has worked with in the past. Crown+Conquer is an independent agency based in Los Angeles, California, finding new paths to success for diverse brands.

The agency’s motto is to create success based on truth, not perception. It’s no wonder the likes of award-winning rappers like Drake and 2Chainz have tasked him in the past, to name a few.

Now their collaborations with both Savannah James and Adele are bound to create a stir in the market for all three. Let’s see what April McDaniel brings to the table when working with Savannah James and Adele.

