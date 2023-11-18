Savannah entrepreneurs compete in Shark Tank-style event

Savannah entrepreneurs competed for $10,000 in cash and services to start their own businesses. “This is a very magical day for us. Score Savannah Treasurer Ned Duffy told WJCL 22, “I would probably compare it to the birth of a grandchild. Eight entrepreneurs from Hostess City competed head-to-head in a Shark Tank-style event. “People who are starting a business stand in front of a panel of judges and they give a four-minute speech, followed by questions and answers,” Duffy said. “A group of judges, all celebrated their respective business leaders and scored each pitch. “The judges then chose three winners, each of whom won $3,000 cash and $7,000 in services to start their own business,” Duffy said. SCORE The Savannah Chapter of Chatham County, the nation’s largest provider of free business advice and educational programs for small businesses, hosts the annual event. All of the businesses started in the program grow right here in Chatham County. “We received 41 applicants; our selections The panel chose these eight from the community. This competition is unique in that every single contestant has, historically, established their own business,” Duffy said. On Friday night, The Smithereens, Pool Protective Technologies and GoodFortune The market was declared this year’s winner. “It’s a joyous occasion, it’s a dream for everyone. owner, and it’s a very gratifying experience for SCORE,” Duffy said.

Source: www.wjcl.com