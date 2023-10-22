Saudi Wealth Fund, Hyundai Motors agree to build auto plant

(Bloomberg) — Hyundai Motor Co. has agreed to a deal with Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund to develop a more than $500 million car assembly plant and electric vehicles in the production of cars and electric vehicles in the oil-rich kingdom. The manufacturer has joined forces with Lucid Motors Inc.

Most read from Bloomberg

According to Park Jiwoo, a senior manager on Hyundai’s external affairs team, the Korean car company will likely develop the facility in King Abdullah Economic City near Jeddah with the goal of producing 50,000 vehicles per year. The plant will be a joint venture between the Public Investment Fund, which will hold a 70% stake in the Saudi venture, and Hyundai, which will hold the remaining stake, he said.

The assembly plant will begin operations in early 2026, producing a mix of electric vehicles and internal combustion engine cars, and is expected to cover approximately 300,000 square meters (3.2 million square feet).

PIF, as the state wealth fund is known, confirmed the joint venture in a statement and said the new plant “will create thousands of jobs and allow knowledge and expertise transfer.”

Read more: Saudi Arabia aims for car manufacturing big league with Lucid tie-up

Developing a domestic auto industry centered around Jeddah is part of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plan to diversify the country’s oil-dependent economy. The initiative is being led by PIF, which invested in US-based electric vehicle startup Lucid and led them to build their first international facility in Saudi Arabia.

It has also created its own EV brand called Sear, and is investing internationally and domestically to secure the metals and minerals needed to develop supply chains for the industry.

Read more: Saudi Arabia’s next big game: mining metals in the desert

(Updated with confirmation of PIF in fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: finance.yahoo.com