Dec 10 (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s stock market closed higher on Sunday in response to rising oil prices, although the Qatari index closed lower.

Oil prices – a catalyst for Gulf financial markets – rose more than 2% on Friday after US data supported expectations of a demand surge, but both benchmarks fell for the seventh consecutive week, the worst weekly decline in half a decade. His longest streak. Concern about oversupply.

U.S. job growth accelerated in November, with the Labor Department’s employment report showing that nonfarm payrolls increased by 199,000 jobs last month, following an unchanged 150,000 increase in October, according to economists polled by Reuters. More than expected. The unemployment rate fell to 3.7% in October from a nearly two-year high of 3.9%.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index (.TASI) rose 0.6%, with AL Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) rising 2.8% and Etihad Atib Telecommunications Co (7040.SE).

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and Russia, the world’s two biggest oil exporters, on Thursday called on all OPEC+ members to reach a deal on production cuts, just days after a stormy meeting of the producers’ club.

Separately, the state investment minister met China’s commerce and industry chiefs in Beijing on Sunday to discuss enhancing cooperation in trade, investment and technology, Chinese ministries said.

The Qatari benchmark (.QSI) declined 0.7%, with the Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank (QNBK.QA) falling 1.7%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index (.EGX30) retreated 2%, with Commercial International Bank (COMI.CA) shedding 2.3%.

Voting began on Sunday in Egypt’s presidential election, in which Abdel Fattah el-Sisi is certain to remain in power for six more years.

