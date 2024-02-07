Saudi Rise closes $2.9M in seed round. 2 other stories and a trivia

This series of stories will help you discover the latest happenings in the world of technology today.

1. Saudi Raise closes $2.9M in seed round

Saudi-based proptech firm, Rise, has announced the closing of a $2.9 million seed round from investors including Seadra Ventures, Hala Ventures, JOA Capital, RZM Investments, Bonat Investments, Naama Ventures and a consortium of angel investors.

Co-Founder and CTO, Mohammed Alfraihi, confirmed the increase in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

Founded in 2021 by Ibrahim Balila and Mohammed Alfarahi, Rize operates on a rent-now-pay-later model, offering tenants flexible monthly installment options for rent payment.

The startup plans to use the investment to expand its presence in Saudi Arabia.

The funding follows Reese’s debt financing announcement which aims to expand its investments in the real estate sector.

Speaking on the development, Mohammed said: “Our latest funding underlines our dedication towards simplifying property transactions and enhancing rental processes for tenants.

“Additionally, we are excited to join with the state’s efforts to enhance and regulate the real estate market, leveraging our technology-driven solutions to contribute to this period of change.”

Trivia: What is another name for a place with a lot of Internet servers?

A. access point

B broadband station

C.Com Block

D. Data Center

see answer below

2. Nigerian Minister Bosun Tijani joins ITU’s Digital Innovation Board

Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, has secured a position alongside 17 other distinguished members on the Digital Innovation Board of the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Coalition for Digital Development, overseen by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). In this role.

The alliance established by ITU aims to bridge the global digital innovation divide and support ITU members in achieving a fair digital future.

Each board member was selected for their proven track record in innovation and will provide strategic guidance, expertise and advocacy to advance the alliance’s goals and vision.

The creation of the Digital Innovation Board is part of the Coalition’s efforts to foster local catalysts and foster innovation and entrepreneurship in digital development, ultimately working towards a more inclusive and equitable digital landscape around the world.

3. Nigerian-owned Class secures $1M to expand venture

Nigerian educational technology platform, Class, has secured $1 million in pre-seed funding in a round led by Ingressive Capital with participation from Techstars, HoaQ Capital and multiple angel investors.

The investment was confirmed by Sunil Sharma, Managing Director of Techstars Toronto, in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

Founded in 2022 by Nathan Nwachukwu and Laken Adejumo, Class is a platform that enables users to create and monetize ebooks, courses, and live classes.

With features like class scheduling, payment processing, community engagement, analytics, and video conferencing, the class caters to a variety of subjects including coding, design, finance, art, and languages.

Speaking on the development, Nwachukwu said: “We do not use Zoom or Google Meet; We actually created our own tool called ClassLife, which doesn’t even use any video APIs. It was built from the ground up and with a very unique video architecture.”

With a free plan with a 5% transaction fee, Class aims to facilitate the establishment of 100,000 online schools worldwide by 2027.

Sunil expressed his satisfaction at having supported Class since its inception, praising the abilities of its co-founders. He further underlined his confidence in the platform by making a follow-up investment.

Trivia Answer: Data Center

A data center is a central location for storing and processing data. This can include anywhere from a few computers to several thousand computers. Most data centers contain servers such as web, mail, and file servers. However, some are designed specifically for data storage and others for cluster computing.

