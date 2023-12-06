Saudi audiences flock to Indian, South Korean content market: 'Streaming had positive impact on global audiences'

With a booming box office expected to reach the billion-dollar mark by 2030 and a growing number of streaming subscriptions, Saudi Arabia is at a crucial point in its journey to become a major global player when it comes to TV and film production .

However, in a market that is only five years old – Saudi lifted its 35-year-old ban on cinema in 2018 – local audiences have yet to gravitate towards locally produced content, which has yet to make waves when it comes to the big screen. is also relatively rare.

While Saudi production is equal to the potential market, the popularity of two other national entertainment industries has become evident in the Middle East country: India’s Bollywood and South Korea’s Hollywood. This trend prompted Red Sea 360, the industry conversation arm of the Red Sea Film Festival, to invite leading executives from these countries to understand the global impact of both industries.

Speaking on the global popularity of South Korean fiction, Woo-Sik Seo, CEO of Barunson C&C, argued that the industry is different from Hollywood. “We diversify, we disrupt. We go beyond Hollywood methods to create a pillar against this and long may it continue to do so.”

The creator of Bong Joon-ho’s “Okja” and “Mother” attributed the South Korean entertainment machine’s success to its focus on stories rather than format. “Our aim is to create content that impacts the audience, be it a series or a film, we look at the quality of the work. This is what makes our brand stronger and impacts audiences around the world.”

Such influence could be felt during the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, where Saudi audiences were seen asking questions in Korean to South Korean director Lee Jung-gon (“The Deal”), who made the film out of his love for K. Had learned this language. -Pop and K-drama.

Lee Jung-gon’s “The Deal” Courtesy of the Red Sea Film Festival

Still, when it comes to fan excitement, nothing can beat the influence of Bollywood stars in Jeddah. Career-spanning conversation programs with Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar have created Beatlemania-level mayhem at the Red Sea Film Festival over the past few years, with Indian and Pakistani nationals living in the Kingdom flocking to the events in the hope of getting a chance to celebrate. Close to talent.

While Bollywood and Tollywood productions are incredibly successful in Saudi, the same interest has not yet fully extended to independent Indian productions. “I think the word indie has got a negative connotation in India,” said Dhir Momaya, founder and producer of India’s Jugaad Motion Pictures. Momaya, the creator of “The Last Picture Show,” a film shortlisted for the 2022 Academy Awards, said that when a film is labeled “indie” in her home country, it is synonymous with “not commercial.”

Momaya said smaller Indian productions are still struggling to succeed within industry structures built on the Bollywood model, but streaming has been very helpful in introducing audiences to formats beyond the classic three-act structure of Bollywood hits.

,[Audiences] Serious cinema is opening up to more nuanced acting. “A lot of young Indian audiences are now watching more foreign language movies and series.”

Akshay Kumar at the Red Sea Film Festival last year. Courtesy Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Red Sea Film Festival

The producer emphasized that the popularity of Korean content seen in Saudi is a phenomenon in India as well, pointing out that many people in his production company are currently learning Korean and that viewers are learning Korean content from K-pop and K-drama stars. are also familiar. The most remote community in India.

“The mindset of the creator in the ecosystem is changing and the mindset of the audience is changing,” Momaya said. “After the pandemic, audiences globally, especially in the US, are more open to reading subtitles or watching something dubbed. They are discovering cultures that are far away from their own and accepting it. Streaming had a positive impact on global audiences.

Sadly, the classic streaming model presents limitations for international content as it is largely algorithm-based, reducing audience discoverability. With this in mind, Woo-sik Seo believes that local distribution deals and co-productions are the way forward if countries like India and South Korea want to bank on audience interest in the Middle East.

“We would like to expand our horizons. Netflix-based distribution is one way but we also want to look at other ways like direct distribution so that our work can be shown in theaters globally. For this, co-production model is important.

That being said, Barunson C&C’s CEO noted the need to pay special attention to “cultural differences” when investing in co-production. “Co-producing from day one can be difficult because our working cultures and methods are different. But when I think of Indian classic action sequences, I wish we could achieve this and it can help in expanding the scope of collaboration. I dream of the day when we can co-produce with Saudi Arabia.

Lee Jung-gon for the Red Sea Film Festival Getty Images

