Saudi Arabia's energy minister says falling oil prices are just a 'trick' as speculators pretend demand is weak

Saudi Arabia’s energy chief said falling oil prices are just a play by speculators.

“It is not weak,” Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said. “People are pretending it’s weak. It’s all a trick.”

Saudi Arabia has vowed to cut crude oil production by 1 million barrels a day by the end of the year.

International benchmark Brent crude has fallen 17% from a recent peak in September and was trading around $81 a barrel on Friday.

“It is not weak,” Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said at a news conference in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, Bloomberg reported. “People are pretending it’s weak. It’s all a trick.”

He said market participants may be confusing higher oil exports from the Middle East with rising oil production in recent months.

The energy chief pointed out that shipments are seasonal and increase from September to October, although this does not mean there will be more production.

“This is an abuse of numbers,” he said.

Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of the OPEC+ cartel, has been aggressively cutting its crude output to boost prices, which top officials previously complained were being hit by market distortions. .

In addition to the cuts from OPEC, Saudi Arabia has issued its own voluntary production cut of 1 million barrels per day which will be extended until the end of this year.

This led to crude oil briefly reaching near $100 a barrel in September, although oil prices have declined in recent weeks due to a mixed demand outlook from China and higher interest rates among global central banks, which Can impact economic growth and hinder demand.

However, due to low investment and the possibility of tight supply, some industry forecasts are optimistic about oil in the long term. According to a top Shell executive, oil prices could rise to $150 a barrel.

