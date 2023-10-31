(Bloomberg) — Saudi Arabia’s economy suffered its biggest contraction in the third quarter since 2020 after the kingdom cut oil production to prop up prices.

Gross domestic product shrank 4.5% from a year earlier in the third quarter due to a 17% decline in the oil economy, according to preliminary data from the General Authority of Statistics. Growth in the non-oil economy also slowed.

It is the biggest contraction in three years, since the coronavirus pandemic was wreaking havoc on global economies, and the first time output has declined since the start of 2021.

The world’s biggest crude exporter unilaterally cut oil output in July by 9 million barrels per day. The state is now producing about 1 million barrels per day less than the average over the past decade, and is likely to remain at current production levels until at least the end of this year.

Economic growth in the state reached nearly 9% last year, the fastest among the Group of 20 nations, helped by record crude oil output and a collapse in energy markets from Russia’s war on Ukraine. This helped Saudi Arabia’s GDP cross $1 trillion for the first time.

As of 7:40 am in London, Brent was trading around $88 a barrel, down from last year’s average of $100 a barrel.

“The contraction in the oil sector is likely to be sharpest in the third quarter,” according to Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC, adding that she expects the Saudi economy to shrink by 0.8% this year.

“We expect oil sector contraction to moderate in the fourth quarter on an annual basis with production remaining broadly stable,” he said.

The World Bank estimates that the Saudi economy will shrink by about 1% in 2023.

Non-oil growth, the main driver of employment and in which Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is investing trillions of dollars to diversify the economy, rose 3.6%, according to preliminary data.

On a quarterly basis, non-oil growth rose 0.1%, the slowest pace of acceleration since late 2020. Total GDP fell nearly 4% quarter-on-quarter.

“Non-oil data points to a moderation in momentum,” Malik said, “although the backdrop of higher government spending is visible in the third quarter data and will be supportive.”

Weaning the Saudi economy away from dependence on oil sales is a key part of Prince Mohammed’s Vision 2030 plan, which was launched in 2016. The government said it is likely to record a deficit by 2026 as it accelerates spending on projects aimed at promoting new industries. Tourism and manufacturing. Still, exports of oil and closely-related products such as chemicals and plastics were up nearly 90% last year, according to Bloomberg Economics.

Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said he was primarily concerned about boosting non-oil growth during the kingdom’s key financial conference last week, adding that he expected the sector to grow an average of 6% by the end of this year. is expected to increase.

