Saudi Arabia’s $30 billion investment will increase the value of IPL cricket team.

Bowling for Dollars: Despite the rise of T20 leagues in cricket, the IPL remains the premier league in the world.

The average Indian Premier League team is now worth more than $1 billion. This number will increase with a major Saudi investment.

Indian Premier League Cricket has been a great investment. In 2009, a year after the launch of the franchise-owned cricket league, forbes The average franchise value was estimated at $67 million. In 2022, the average IPL team had risen to $1.04 billion due to expectations of the next media contract – a $6 billion deal was struck just months after our assessment was published – and an influx of private equity money like Redbird Capital and CVC Capital. , in the league.

Although several Twenty20 leagues have emerged since the inception of the IPL, India’s Premier League remains incredibly popular among global audiences. The game generates massive viewership, with Reuters reporting in June that more than 120 million unique viewers tuned in to watch Chennai Super Kings defeat Gujarat Titans in a dramatic final to win their record-fifth IPL title, Which had the highest concurrency of 32.1 million. , Twenty20 cricket, also known as T-20, is a short form of the game that revolutionized the game when it was introduced in 2003 with a change in rules that placed a premium on hitting and scoring. Cricket is also returning to the Olympics in 2028, so the values ​​of IPL teams may increase further.

This morning Bloomberg reported that “advisers to Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have talked to Indian government officials about transferring the IPL to a holding company worth $30 billion.” forbes Has confirmed this interest from the owner of an IPL team. An investor of IPL team contacted forbes He believes that no major investment by Saudi Arabia will happen until the next national elections in India next April.

Saudi Arabia – through its $700 billion Public Investment Fund (PIF) – has recently been investing heavily in sports, including a potential investment in the PGA Tour. PIF has invested money in everything from auto Formula 1 and WWE to European football and the new African football league. Saudi Arabia is also scheduled to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup, the Spanish, Italian and Turkish Cup finals and the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

According to BBC Sport, a report published by Play the Game – run by the Danish Institute for Sport Studies, which is funded by the country’s government – ​​there are currently 312 sponsorship deals across 21 sports as well as multi-sport events. The research highlights how football is the main focus in 83 of the 312 deals – with motorsports (34) and golf (33) being the two sports with the most deals.

True, the Saudi investment in the IPL will go to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which is the patron of the IPL. But IPL teams will benefit from investment in marketing, sponsorship and cricket stadiums. Last year, the IPL founder had said that the BCCI should demolish its old stadiums and build state-of-the-art stadiums to generate more revenue, as is done with American sports.

A private equity investor in IPL told forbes He believes Saudi investment could mean extending the IPL season, which currently holds 14 matches per team, between March and May.

In 2021, the IPL sold two expansion teams, increasing the size of the league from eight to 10 teams: CVC Capital paid approximately $750 million for the Gujarat Titans, and Sanjiv Goenka purchased the Lucknow Super Giants for approximately $950 million. (The expansion fee will be paid over ten years and redistributed in equal amounts to the other eight teams).

Those entry prices are looking pretty cheap today.

