Saudi Arabia snatches 10% stake in Heathrow as it increases its investment in UK

Saudi Arabia is increasing its investment in Britain by taking a 10 percent stake in Heathrow.

Its sovereign wealth fund, whose vast array of assets includes Newcastle United FC, has agreed to pay Spanish infrastructure giant Ferrovial £1bn for the shares.

Ferrovial said it is selling its 25 percent stake in Heathrow, 17 years after first buying the west London hub.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) is taking 10 percent, while French private equity group Ardian is buying another 15 percent stake.

Although the sale must overcome regulatory hurdles, it marks the latest effort by PIF in the UK.

PIF has recently invested in Newcastle United and luxury carmaker Aston Martin. It is estimated to be worth more than £550 billion.

But the fund, controlled by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has faced criticism over his government’s human rights record.

Canada, Singapore, Australia, Qatar and China are also investors in Heathrow.

Ferrovial bought about a 56 percent stake in the airport in 2006 but reduced it to 25 percent by 2013.

After a difficult journey during the pandemic, Heathrow has bounced back significantly.

It flew 59.4 million passengers in the first nine months of 2023, up 34.4 percent from 2022. Passengers in September surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the first time.

But Ferrovial warned this year that regulatory changes to lower landing charges – fees paid by airlines to use airports – would hit its portfolio.

It still has a 50 percent stake in airports in Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton, and a 49 percent stake in Terminal One at New York’s JFK Airport.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk