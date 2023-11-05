Top oil exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia confirmed on Sunday they will continue cutting their excess voluntary oil output until the end of the year as concerns over demand and economic growth continue to weigh on the crude market. Both countries said their cuts would be reviewed next month to consider extending, extending or extending the cuts.

Saudi Arabia has confirmed it will continue voluntary cuts of an additional 1 million barrels per day (bpd), which would translate to output of about 9 million bpd for December, an energy ministry source said in a statement. “This additional voluntary cut is intended to strengthen the precautionary efforts taken by OPEC+ countries with the aim of supporting the stability and balance of oil markets,” the statement quoted the source as saying.

Following the Saudi statement, Moscow also announced it would continue an additional voluntary supply cut of 300,000 bpd from its crude oil and petroleum product exports until the end of December. OPEC+, which includes Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) countries and key allies including Russia, has been cutting output since last year to maintain market stability.

Oil for Brent crude hit a 2023 high of $98 a barrel in September, although it weakened to trade around $85 a barrel on Friday despite support from the conflict in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s de facto leader, for the first time made voluntary cuts for July in addition to the broader supply-limiting agreement agreed by some OPEC+ members in April.

The state said in September it would extend its additional voluntary cuts through the end of the year and would review the decision monthly. Analysts widely expected the state to confirm in December it would extend its cuts.

OPEC+’s June decision has already limited supply through 2024. The next meeting of the alliance is scheduled to be held in Vienna on 26 November.

(This story has not been edited by DavidDiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Source: www.devdiscourse.com