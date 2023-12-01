Saudi Arabia is struggling to raise oil prices, raising the possibility of a supply war with the US.

OPEC faces increasing challenges in its efforts to boost oil prices amid record output outside the alliance, particularly in the US, raising questions about how long the alliance can maintain its deep production cuts. Could. OPEC and its allies, OPEC+, failed to reach a unanimous agreement on cuts on Thursday after delaying the meeting for five days in an effort to strengthen unity within the alliance. Instead, the seven members announced a voluntary, unilateral cut of 2.2 million barrels per day for the first quarter of 2024. The result is a “bitter victory” for OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia, wrote George Lyon, senior vice president at Rystad Energy, in a note Thursday. Riyadh persuaded members to share some of the burden in cutting. But failure to secure a formal agreement “does not bode well for the group’s unity and cohesion and limits the group’s ability to balance the market,” Lyons wrote. With oil prices down more than 14% from September highs, traders were hopeful OPEC might boost. However, so far the cuts are not having the expected impact on oil prices. US crude fell more than 2% on Thursday, while Brent fell 0.3%. Oil futures were down more than 2% on Friday. Traders are disappointed that the cuts are short-term, just a quarter, and are concerned that OPEC+ will not be able to hold itself together, Lyon wrote in a note on Thursday. OPEC+ is already struggling to coordinate major cuts given the size of the cuts and their limited impact on prices, JPMorgan analyst Natasha Kanaeva wrote in a note on Friday. In the end, Saudi Arabia may have only one option – starting a supply war by flooding the market with oil. “They could add two and a half million barrels to the market for six months and flush it,” Paul Sankey, top oil market analyst and president of Sankey Research, said on CNBC’s “Fast Money” Thursday. Oil below $60 on supply war? The Saudis face two problems – uneasiness over cuts within OPEC+ and record output outside the alliance, particularly in the US. Oil producers outside OPEC+ are pumping oil at record levels and are now meeting global demand. Can cover, which has forced the Saudi leadership. According to Kaneva, the alliance will be cutting the stakes to keep the market balanced in its favor. John Kilduff, founder of Again Capital, believes the Saudis are fighting a losing battle with the US, with Riyadh currently producing 9 million bpd compared to 13 million bpd in the US and record production outside OPEC at the time. This happened at a time when demand growth in China is faltering. , Kilduff said. “They have a big problem,” Kilduff said of Saudi Arabia. Regarding output cuts, he said, “They have their hands full and to me this is not going to be a winning strategy for them.” Sankey said the Saudis would need to dramatically cut prices to stem U.S. production increases and gain market share. Sankey said this would require crude oil to be pushed below $60 a barrel as that is the price US producers are currently planning for. Kilduff said the Saudis have already come close to “burning the house down” this week as they struggle to get OPEC+ members on board. Given the challenges facing OPEC+, the group’s exit strategy from the current cuts is now coming into sharp focus, Kanaeva wrote in a November note. According to Caneva, if Saudi Arabia and Russia return 1.3 million bpd to the market in April, the price of Brent will average $77 per barrel in 2024 and $57 per barrel in 2025. This would lead to a slowdown in drilling and fracking activity in the second half of 2024, they wrote, reducing US production growth by about 170,000 bpd. In 2025, U.S. liquids production will remain flat compared with JPMorgan’s baseline of an increase of 740,000 bpd. Currently under compliance scrutiny, the focus is on whether OPEC+ will actually keep the cuts promised on Thursday. The voluntary reduction of 2.2 million bpd from a coalition of interested parties is somewhat deceiving. For example, Saudi Arabia simply eliminated its existing 1 million bpd cut, while Russia increased its export curbs – not production – by 200,000 bpd to a total of 500,000 bpd. In fact, new production cuts for the first quarter totaled about 700,000 bpd from Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman. Goldman Sachs, for its part, declined to change its oil price forecast on OPEC’s decision as the investment bank awaits “clarity on compliance with the cuts and additional inventory data.” Goldman still expects OPEC to keep Brent in the range of $80 to $100 a barrel in 2024. But analyst Dan Struven wrote that compliance with the voluntary cuts is a “stress test” of whether Brent will sustain the $80 level. A slowdown in US supply growth in 2024 is another key assumption supporting that price level. According to Goldman, a risk to the $80 level would be the surprise of a continued increase in crude oil inventories, especially in the US. Global inventories rose by an average of 300,000 bpd in October and November, while Goldman had forecast a decline of 700,000 bpd. And then there’s the problem of OPEC unity – or the lack thereof. “The further increase in excess capacity and the voluntary nature of today’s cuts mean that it will be difficult to implement additional large OPEC+ cuts in response to any additional inventory beats,” Struven wrote.

Source: www.cnbc.com