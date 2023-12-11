Saudi Arabia is delving deeper into Western assets as it prepares to become the majority owner of Britain’s busiest airport in a $12 billion deal.

After dominating the golf world and placing itself at the helm of the new Premier League football powerhouse, Saudi Arabia is now set to take control of another Western asset: Britain’s busiest airport.

Sunday Times of London Saudi investment fund and private equity group Ardian is in the process of taking majority control of London Heathrow Airport after buying shares in infrastructure giant Ferrovial in a major deal last month, reports said.

Heathrow’s former majority owner Ferrovial announced in November that it had agreed to sell its 25% stake in Heathrow for £2.4 billion ($3 billion), with 15% going to Ardian and 10% to Saudi PIF. The deal values ​​the airport at £9.5 billion ($12 billion).

This marks a significant upgrade over the airport’s last known valuation, when pension fund USS bought a 9% stake in 2013, giving Heathrow an implied value of £4.5 billion ($7.3 billion).

Now Times The report says the deal for Ferrovial is considered almost too good by the remaining shareholders, and many appear eager to sell.

PIF and Ardian did not immediately respond. of luck Request for comment.

Under the terms of the Heathrow shareholders’ agreement, Ardian and PIF are obliged to buy the other shareholders’ shares at the same valuation as the Ferrovial deal if requested.

“At that price, we are sellers,” an unnamed source said. Times,

Heathrow’s shareholders include, in addition to US, the sovereign wealth funds of China, Qatar and Singapore, as well as major Australian and Canadian pension funds.

Times The report said that while sovereign wealth funds may decide to retain their stake, the rest of the funds are willing to sell at an inflated figure. This will give Saudi Arabia and Ardian a 60% stake in the airport.

Saudi influence increased

The report of Saudi Arabia’s $700 billion PIF taking joint control of Heathrow Airport marks the sovereign wealth fund’s latest big-ticket investment in Western assets, part of Saudi Arabia’s plan to diversify its economy away from dependence on oil. Is part of.

PIF became the owner of Newcastle United in a controversial takeover in October 2021, and the country plans to host the FIFA World Cup in 2034. The group later created the LIV Golf Tournament, which rewarded big stars in multibillion-dollar deals, before the merger. PGA.

Critics have described these ventures as “sportswashing” projects, and accused Saudi Arabia of using the moderating influence of sport to divert attention from scrutiny of the country’s record on human rights and the environment.

The country’s influence is not limited to investments in sports projects. PIF in August agreed to buy Standard Chartered’s aircraft leasing business for $3.6 billion, while in September it became the largest shareholder in Spanish telecoms giant Telefónica in a $2.3 billion deal.

The takeover of Heathrow Airport will raise further questions about Saudi Arabia’s influence over key Western infrastructure.

Although Times An unnamed source at the PIF-Ardian consortium said the pair would operate independently of each other and keep their stakes in the airport separate. On the other hand, the source admitted that PIF is a limited partner investor in Ardian’s investment fund.

Despite inevitable speculation over the strategic motivations behind owning a majority share of Heathrow Airport, it is seen as an attractive long-term investment prospect for sovereign wealth funds.

The company makes money from landing fees set against airlines by the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). Infrastructure costs are paid for through these fees, making the airport an attractive passive investment.

Heathrow is attempting to expand with a third runway, although it has been in a protracted regulatory battle in an attempt to get this done. Traffic at the airport remains below 2019 levels.

