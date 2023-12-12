Saudi Arabia facilities management market size to exceed US$43.48 billion by 2030 Showing CAGR of 8.6%

fortune business insights

Pune, India, December 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Fortune Business Insights, Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market size rated 23.54 billion US dollars In 2022. The market is expected to grow 24.48 billion US dollars in 2023 US$43.48 billion By 2030, to demonstrate CAGR of 8.6% In the estimated period. GCC countries are developing plans for the development of private sectors, which will create employment opportunities. Increasing government support for industry localization has become an important part in the transformation of the GCC countries’ economies. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its research report titled “Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market, Forecast 2023-2030.”

Industry Development:

In February 2022 – Khidma Home, an innovative digital platform, was launched by Khidma, a top company in the region specializing in facility management and maintenance services for property owners and residents.

Scope and divisions of the report:

report coverage Description forecast period from 2023 to 2030 CAGR for forecast period 2023 to 2030 8.6% 2030 price projection 43.48 billion base year 2022 Saudi Arabia facilities management market size in 2022 23.54 billion historical data for 2019-2021 number of pages 80 segments covered By service type and industry vertical

Drivers and restrictions:

Government support by investment in tourism and construction industries to accelerate market development

Government support by investing in tourism and construction industries is expected to boost the growth of the Saudi Arabian facilities management market. The region’s government is working on diversifying its tourism industry. In April 2021, the Council of Economic and Development Affairs announced that it was making a number of recommendations to process the next phase of Saudi Vision 2030 to continue the development of construction and other new sectors.

However, low number of trained facility service providers is expected to hinder the market growth.

Covid-19 impact:

Disruptions in supply chains led to changes in demand and supply of utility services

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the value and supply chain in the facilities management market in Saudi Arabia. Disruptions in supply chains led to changes in demand and supply of utility services. Various manufacturers are working to set up and begin operations using robots to establish a sustainable, cost-effective, and highly productive facility management department.

To learn more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/saudi-arabia-facility-management-market-106258

Report Coverage:

It assimilates the major market drivers and restraints.

It profiles the major market players by ranking them accordingly.

It includes information on key market developments and different market segments.

It provides a comprehensive market assessment.

It assesses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market Segmentation Analysis:

Soft services segment will have the fastest CAGR due to increasing investments in various green energy sectors

On the basis of service type, the market has been segmented into hard services, soft services and other services. The soft services segment is set to have the highest CAGR due to increasing investments in various green energy sectors such as waste management, energy management, waste water management and others.

Healthcare segment to have highest CAGR due to increase in adoption of healthcare facilities management

Based on industry vertical, the market is classified into healthcare, government, education, military & defense, real estate and others. The healthcare sector is projected to have the highest CAGR due to the increase in adoption of healthcare facility management services as a precautionary measure in various countries. The real estate segment dominated the market share in 2020 due to the government’s strong focus on the infrastructure sector.

Regional Insights:

Regional market growth due to continued urbanization and industrialization

Saudi Arabia facilities management market share is expected to increase due to continued urbanization and industrialization. The governments of the region are investing heavily in railways, ports, airports and many other sectors. The market growth is increasing due to higher investment in infrastructure sectors by public and private companies. Saudi Arabia has the fastest growing population in the country, which has led to progress in the convenience industry. Countries are also investing in the healthcare and education sectors.

competitive landscape:

Market players are acquiring small and medium enterprises and partnering with various universities

The market is dominated by Sodexo, CBRE, Majid Al Futtaim – Anova and MEEM FM. They are acquiring small and medium enterprises and partnering with various universities. Major and regional players are refocusing their service activities by partnering with government bodies to create profitable, sustainable and manageable business structures for the engineering and infrastructure sectors.

List of major manufacturers active in the market:

Sodexo (France)

CBRE Group Inc. (US)

Compass Group PLC (UK)

Cushman & Wakefield (USA)

Tenon Group (India)

Dussmann Group (Deutschland)

Majid Al Futtaim – Anova (United Arab Emirates)

MEEM Facility Management Company (Saudi Arabia)

Muheel Services (Saudi Arabia)

Tamam (Saudi Arabia)

Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market Division:

By service type

hard services

soft services

other services

By Industry Vertical

table of content:

Ongoing…

