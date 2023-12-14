Saudi Arabia elected as IMFC president

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 14, 2023 /CNW/ — The International Monetary Fund announced on December 13, 2023, that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been elected to chair the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC), which provides assistance Is. The IMF Board of Governors oversees the supervision and management of the international monetary and financial system, including response to events that disrupt the system.

“The Kingdom’s presidency of the IMFC for 2024-2027 reflects the international community’s confidence in the Kingdom’s leadership at the global and regional levels and its important role in promoting international multilateral efforts,” Aljadan said. “I thank Ms. Nadia Calvino, former IMFC President, for her achievements during her tenure, and I look forward to working with IMFC members and IMF management to promote the stability and effectiveness of the international monetary and financial system. Am.” Minister Aljadan said.

The IMFC deliberates on matters related to the growth and stability of the global economy, and has become a major instrument for providing strategic direction to the IMF’s work and policies.

The Committee has 24 members, including the Finance Minister and the Governor of the Central Bank, and operates by consensus, including the selection of its Chairman. The Committee generally meets twice a year – at the annual and spring meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group.

The Kingdom’s chairmanship of the IMFC reaffirms its strong commitment to promoting multilateralism, and reflects its leading role towards supporting regional and global economic development.

