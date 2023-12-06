Saudi Arabia cuts oil prices in Asia as competition from rising US exports increases

Bloomberg reported that Saudi Arabia is cutting the prices of its key Arab light crude headed to Asia.

This is because US crude oil production and exports are increasing, demand for Saudi oil is weakening and competition has become tougher.

Meanwhile, Riyadh has struggled to prop up global crude prices with continued production curbs.

Saudi Arabia is troubled by the oil boom in America and is cutting oil prices in Asia to increase demand.

State-owned Saudi Aramco cut the price of its key Asia-bound Arab light crude by 50 cents to $3.50 a barrel in January, according to Bloomberg. For the first time since June it has made such a cut.

The decision is a nod to weak demand from the world’s top oil exporter, which is being faced with oversupply in the oil market by other players such as the US. In particular, prices for sweet, or low-sulfur, crude oil have been falling in recent weeks, partly due to strong U.S. exports, Bloomberg reported.

This is because crude oil production in America is increasing rapidly. It hit a record high of 13.2 million barrels per day in September, according to the Energy Information Administration.

And beyond the US, non-OPEC+ production in countries like Brazil is rising as Saudi Arabia and Russia cut supply.

The influx of oil from countries outside the cartel has driven down crude oil prices, increasing competition against Saudi crude.

Brent crude fell 3% to below $75 a barrel on Wednesday and is down more than 20% from its September high.

Despite struggling to raise prices, Saudi officials are sticking to production cuts. On Monday, Riyadh’s energy minister said on Bloomberg TV that the cuts could “absolutely” continue beyond the first quarter of next year. OPEC+ announced last week that they plan to reduce supply by more than 2 million barrels per day next year.

Meanwhile, energy expert Paul Sankey thinks the state will launch a “market share war” against the US by increasing production next year.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com