Saudi Arabia could wage an oil 'market share war' against the US, reversing production cuts and flooding supply, energy experts say.

Energy expert Paul Sankey said Saudi Arabia could wage a “market share war” against the US and flood oil markets with supply.

It would mark a reversal of Riyadh’s strategy of curbing production to boost oil prices.

“You have to attack the person who is making the marginal decision whether to drill or not – and that person is Mr. Permian Basin.”

Saudi Arabia is struggling to prop up oil prices with production cuts and could soon stage a dramatic reversal aimed at the US, according to energy expert Paul Sankey.

In an interview with Business Insider, he said Saudi Arabia may consider increasing production in the first half of 2024 to flood the market with supply. And it is not intended to target emerging producers such as Guyana or Brazil.

“You have to attack the person who is making the marginal decision whether to drill or not – and that person is Mr. Permian Basin,” Sankey said, referring to the U.S. shale epicenter.

He later said, “I think, quite frankly, it’s a market share war.”

Saudi Arabia is currently producing about 2.5 million barrels per day less than maximum capacity. If the country creates excess supply that drives down crude oil prices, the goal would essentially be to “bankrupt” the U.S. industry by making it unprofitable for oil drilling, Sankey explained. This is a strategy Riyadh used in 2014 and 2020 to gain control over oil prices.

And right now, the set-up is similar to both the previous episodes, the market veteran said. There is a lack of support from the rest of OPEC as countries like the United Arab Emirates are producing more oil while Iran is eating into Saudi’s share of Chinese crude imports. And then demand is weakening, as happened during Covid.

“The biggest problem you’ve got in all three cases, arguably, is that America is just making new highs and new highs and even higher highs in terms of its production,” Sankey said.

U.S. crude oil production has risen sharply this year and recently hit a record high of 13.2 million barrels per day, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Meanwhile, global energy markets have become skeptical that OPEC+ is serious about its latest promises to curb output. Oil prices fell after the cartel’s meeting last week, when members vowed to extend the cuts.

Its tenuous grip on oil markets was on display again this week. On Monday, the Saudi energy minister told Bloomberg TV that production cuts could extend beyond the first quarter. The Kremlin also spoke tough on Tuesday. But oil prices fell further.

Sankey declined to comment on whether he had heard from Saudi officials about plans to increase production. But the time to act may soon come.

“I think what will happen is they will wait until the winter to see what happens and continue their cuts in Q1 as they have said,” he said. “And then if things start to weaken from there, they have to decide what they’re going to do.”

Source: markets.businessinsider.com