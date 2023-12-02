Saudi Arabia could 'flush' the oil market with a flood of supply to gain control over prices in the face of rising US production, crude oil experts say.

Photo by Christian Ender/Getty Images

One expert said Saudi Arabia could flood the market with supply, causing prices to fall.

It came as OPEC+ concluded its latest meeting, where members pledged voluntary production cuts without giving concrete commitments.

Meanwhile, US crude oil production is on the decline this year and has reached a new record high.

Saudi Arabia could flood the market with more oil supply by reversing its production curbs, an energy market veteran said, as the world’s top crude exporter tries to regain control of prices.

It came as OPEC+ concluded its latest meeting, where members promised voluntary production cuts without giving concrete commitments, sending oil prices tumbling.

“We’re more or less saying that potentially the Saudis need to kill this thing,” Paul Sankey of Sankey Research told CNBC on Friday.

He estimated that Saudi Arabia has the potential to increase its production by an additional 2.5 million barrels per day.

For now, OPEC’s D Factor leaders are trying to prop up crude by pumping less. On Thursday it extended the cut by 1 million barrels per day into the first quarter.

But Sankey said Saudi Arabia surprised markets in 2014 when it tried to bring crude oil prices down from a high of nearly $110 a barrel to $50.

Falling prices eventually forced high-cost producers to exit the market as pumping was no longer profitable. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia continued pumping because it was better able to withstand lower prices. As supplies from its rivals disappeared, the state was able to regain control of prices.

Then, as today, rising US oil supplies are a headache for OPEC and Saudi Arabia. And Sankey said Friday that the oil cartels “have a big problem with U.S. production levels.”

In fact, US crude oil production has declined this year, with monthly output reaching a record high of more than 13.2 million barrels per day in September, according to Energy Information Administration data.

