RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Saudi-Arabian-African Economic Summit will begin on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at the Hilton Riyadh Hotel in Riyadh. The event will bring together an elite group of leaders and decision makers, and Saudi, Arab and African officials; Financial, business and investment leaders from the government and private sectors; Trade unions, international organizations; and prominent figures in academic circles and think tanks. His Excellency Mr. Mohammed bin Abdullah Aljadan, Saudi Minister of Finance, said that the royal support to organize this conference reflects the leadership’s keenness to strengthen the Kingdom’s ties with the African continent, which plays an important role in the global economy. . The event is part of the Kingdom’s efforts to enhance economic cooperation and take advantage of investment opportunities in both countries.

The minister said, “The objective of this conference is to strengthen the foundation of Saudi, Arab and African partnership in many economic and investment aspects, such as achieving food security; strengthening agricultural, industrial, mining and commercial partnerships between African “Concluding a new partnership.” and Saudi institutions; To create a platform for exporters and importers from both sides; and highlight opportunities for cooperation in the energy sector to promote economic growth.”

His Excellency explained that the conference will provide a platform for both global and regional development funds and programs to explore ideas and projects through conference sessions and in-depth conversations. The event will also highlight investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia and Africa.

The conference agenda includes seven sessions with the participation of a number of Excellencies and dignitaries, as well as leaders and decision makers from the financial and investment sectors. Session topics included: the role of sustainable energy partnerships and its importance in facilitating access to energy sources; Strengthening cooperation frameworks to achieve food security; investment in business development, infrastructure and human capital; Industry and Mining; Using tourism for development; and enhancing cooperation to achieve sustainable development. Many agreements will also be signed in the conference.

