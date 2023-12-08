Satechi Announces Innovative Cables for USB-to-HDMI and 2.5G Ethernet

The three new accessories include a USB-C to HDMI 2.1 8K cable, a USB-C to HDMI 2.1 8K adapter. , [+] As well as a USB-C 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet adapter. satechi

USB 4 is here as a widespread connectivity standard for laptops and desktops. It’s worth knowing about some useful accessories that can make the most of this versatile connection that bundles video, audio, data, networking and power into just one cable.

The latest USB accessories to be launched by Satechi are designed to make everyday life more productive with your USB-C computer. The three new accessories are a USB-C to HDMI 2.1 8K cable, a USB-C to HDMI 2.1 8K adapter, and a USB-C 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet adapter. All three products offer advanced options for displays and connectivity.

Like most of Satechi’s range, these new products feature the classic Satechi aluminum enclosure and tangle-free braided cable. Each cable has a reinforced neck for durability and is universally compatible with a variety of operating systems, including macOS, Windows, Google Chrome, and USB-C host devices like the MacBook, Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio, and Google Pixelbook Go.

The Satechi USB-C to HDMI 2.1 8K Cable can handle refresh rates of 60Hz or 120Hz with 4K resolution. satechi

The USB-C to HDMI 2.1 8K cable maximizes visual content using the latest HDMI 2.1 technology. The cable connects to a USB-C device while the USB-C to HDMI 2.1 8K adapter can output the device’s video output to an HDMI-enabled monitor.

These HDMI cables can be used by users to drive high-resolution 8K/60Hz displays, which Satechi claims can deliver lifelike images and color fidelity. The cables can also support 4K resolution with refresh rates up to 120Hz for smoother motion and less motion blur. The high refresh rate is ideal for high-definition gaming or professional video editing.

With Satechi’s new USB-C 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Adapter, users can extend the performance of their computer’s traditional Gigabit Ethernet to access faster network speeds and file transfers when using a high-speed router or switch. With high-speed wired connections on Type-C devices, the Ethernet adapter can provide seamless video streaming and supports 2,500 Mbps Ethernet and Ethernet pass-through on PCs.

The Satechi USB-C to HDMI 2.1 8K Adapter has a USB cable on one end and a female HDMI connector on the other. , [+] Other. satechi

As well as being universally compatible with USB-C host devices and major operating systems, the USB-C 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Adapter is downwards compatible with regular Gigabit Ethernet devices. With a simple plug-and-play design, there’s no need to install any additional software or drivers to get up and running.

Decision: If you want to use an HDMI display with your Mac and PC that don’t have an HDMI output, these cables and adapters make clean and easy work of adding a larger display to your laptop. The Satechi USB-C 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Adapter is an excellent way to upgrade your laptop’s Ethernet to 2.5 Gigabit speeds.

Pricing & Availability: Satechi’s USB-C to HDMI 2.1 8K Cable, USB-C to HDMI 2.1 8K Adapter, and USB-C 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Adapter are currently available on Satechi.net for $49.99, $44.99, $39.99 respectively. Through December 14th, consumers can claim 20% off using code 8K20.

more info: Satechi.net