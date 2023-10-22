Saskatoon woman shares weight loss success story through TOPS

A Saskatoon woman is encouraging people wanting to lose weight to try out the Take Off Pounds Sensibly, or TOPS program, after she found significant success with it.

Dorothy Kraley, who is now in her 70s, struggled with her weight since she was 18 years old. Throughout her life, she tried many weight loss tactics, but none seemed to help her keep the weight off.

She says that’s where TOPS is different. Kraley lost and kept off 53.5 pounds during her time with the program, which is why she was crowned the 2022 TOPS Saskatchewan Queen. She also graduated from the TOPS program to the KOPS program, meaning Keep Pounds Off Sensibly.

She says with TOPS, participants don’t buy food, equipment, or supplements of any kind. Kraley says group therapy with five other supportive women was all she needed to keep the pounds off.

She learned to reflect on past successes to build confidence within herself, how to maintain a positive and optimistic outlook on her journey, and how to practice self-acceptance when she made diet mistakes.

She still eats the foods she loves, but all in moderation. Kraley encourages anyone on a weight loss journey to find TOPS online and reach out to a group leader.