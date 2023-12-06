Saskatchewan NDP questions mammogram plan over company's party donations, lobbying

Saskatchewan’s opposition NDP is questioning the province’s plan to send breast cancer patients to a private clinic in Calgary after the company donated to the governing party and hired a former finance minister to lobby on its behalf.

NDP ethics critic Mira Conway this week demanded a deeper explanation for Saskatchewan paying $2 million to ClearPoint Health Network for mammograms, noting that other private providers appear to offer lower rates.

Public disclosure documents show that since 2016, ClearPoint’s subsidiary, Surgical Centers Inc., has donated $14,300 to the Saskatchewan Party.

The lobby registry says former Saskatchewan Finance Minister Kevin Doherty is lobbying on behalf of the company to promote ways it can reduce the province’s surgical backlog.

In addition to mammograms, the province is using ClearPoint to perform knee and hip surgeries at a cost of $6 million.

“It doesn’t pass the smell test,” Conway said. “I think Saskatchewan people will have a lot of questions.”

Saskatchewan Health Minister Everett Hindley said that Doherty’s lobbying and the company’s donations played no role in the province hiring it.

Hindley said the government was looking for a quick solution, since the average person waits about 10 weeks to get a mammogram.

“I think this was one that we immediately recognized as a short-term solution that we could turn around fairly quickly by amending our existing contract,” he said.

ClearPoint aims to offer 1,000 mammograms and biopsies by March 2025. Saskatchewan is to spend $2,000 per scan and provide each patient $1,500 to cover their visit.

But Conway said private providers in other provinces offer more affordable rates.

The Canadian Breast Cancer Network website says Medray Imaging charges between $140 to $360 for one breast mammogram and $170 to $430 for two.

The website also says the Toronto Center for Medical Imaging charges $230 for 3D imaging.

Under the public system, the province’s fee schedule says Saskatchewan pays up to $103 for diagnostic mammography. A repeat scan can cost up to $123.

“It should never have gotten to this point,” Conway said of Saskatchewan pulling out of the contract. “It has been 16 years under the same government. This (health) crisis did not arise overnight.”

Hindley said he had no analysis to show why ClearPoint costs more than the public system.

“If there’s any overhead costs associated with it, administration, everything that’s associated, that will already be built into the system,” he said.

Hindley said he didn’t know if the province looked at other private providers, noting that Ontario is further away from Saskatchewan than Alberta.

The details of the costs that ClearPoint charges in administration and processing fees were amended in the contract. The company also charges a fee if an appointment is canceled less than three days out. That amount was also deducted.

ClearPoint has several private facilities across the country. It is owned by Kensington Capital Partners, an independent Canadian investor.

Conway called on the government to stop allowing out-of-province, corporate and union donations to political parties. Saskatchewan has some of the laxest laws in the country when it comes to political donations.

