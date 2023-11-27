SASE and Zero-Trust synergy for critical infrastructure

Apu is the Founder and CEO of Pavithran hexnodeAn award-winning integrated endpoint management platform.

getty

In an era where digital transformation is the cornerstone of progress, the security of critical infrastructure has never been more paramount.

From power grids to financial systems, transportation networks to health care facilities, critical infrastructure is the backbone of our society. Thus, disruption in these critical sectors could have far-reaching and devastating consequences, not only in economic terms but also for the well-being and security of citizens.

The FBI’s annual Internet crime report shows that one-third of all ransomware attacks last year targeted critical infrastructure. In the face of such adversities, traditional security measures, while once effective, have now been overtaken. Additionally, increasing geopolitical instability and the subsequent introduction of malware like Industrier2 has further complicated the matter.

In this article, I will explain in detail the dynamic synergy between Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and Zero-Trust Architecture (ZTA) and why the combination of the two is necessary to protect critical infrastructure.

Unbreakable Sentry: Zero-Trust Architecture

Traditional security models rely heavily on a one-time authentication process at the point of entry. However, ZTA works on the principle of “never trust, always verify” by validating users and devices during their interactions with the network. This verification process ensures that access privileges are maintained only as long as they are guaranteed, even for already authenticated entities.

Such a security model goes beyond mere user authentication; Its principles incorporate critical components such as cloud workloads, OT devices, and network nodes within the framework of critical infrastructure. This ensures that every aspect, from users to devices and infrastructure elements, is rigorously examined before access is granted. By focusing on protecting sensitive data rather than simply securing the perimeter, organizations can be better equipped to thwart insider threats and advanced persistent attacks.

Furthermore, most existing critical infrastructures are purpose-built, featuring predictable network traffic, and face a common challenge in terms of patching. This predictability of network behavior makes it ideal for ZTA and allows the implementation of granular security policies, ensuring that any deviation from the standard is met with strict scrutiny.

However, it is also important to acknowledge that ZTA is not a one-size-fits-all solution, but rather a process that organizations should adopt. To move from typical network design to zero trust, especially in the area of ​​critical infrastructure, this path takes more than the flip of a single switch.

Embracing the Future: The SASE Revolution

In the age of connectivity, the traditional perimeter concept has become obsolete. SASE addresses this paradigm shift by providing secure access to resources regardless of location or device.

By merging network and security services such as Software-Defined WAN (SD-WAN), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), etc. into a unified, cloud-native platform, SASE helps organizations maintain Empowers a holistic security posture, despite the ever-changing dynamics of the cybersecurity landscape.

Of these tools, SD-WAN and ZTNA are the most basic. In short, SD-WAN uses edge computing to move traffic from the data center to the cloud, significantly simplifying traffic flow, and reducing latency in the network. On the other hand, ZTNA enforces zero trust policies of authentication and network segmentation, thereby reducing the attack surface.

Since the pandemic, remote work has also been relevant within critical infrastructure. For these external workers, SASE can help implement solid zero trust policies. With this framework, even when one device is infiltrated, the rest of the network can still be protected from harm.

At first glance, SASE and zero trust appear very similar. Adopting a zero trust strategy will naturally align with many of the components of SASE, and the SASE implementation strategy will need to incorporate zero trust principles in crafting security policies that control access. Why, then, are both necessary for critical infrastructure?

Symbiotic Relationship: SASE and Zero Trust in Action

ZTA and SASE are two of the most discussed trends in cybersecurity recently. Hailed as the future of cybersecurity, the two are closely linked. However, the key difference to note is that while SASE provides a robust framework for secure edge access, it is important to recognize that the broad spectrum of zero trust requirements includes many important factors that are beyond the scope of SASE.

For example, effective threat monitoring, ongoing environmental maintenance and adherence to governance and compliance standards are integral parts of a comprehensive zero trust strategy and are essential in critical infrastructure. These elements ensure that the security posture remains strong and adaptive in the face of evolving threat and regulatory landscapes. Zero Trust is a comprehensive architecture including such services, and SASE acts as an enabler for it.

Additionally, it is also important to understand that SASE capabilities like SD-WAN allow it to incorporate a variety of network-centric policies beyond security concerns. Therefore, while both SASE and ZTNA complement each other, the range of their capabilities extends beyond their individual scopes.

A proactive approach to securing critical infrastructure involves the use of both of these frameworks for change. Starting by implementing SASE and then moving on to broader zero trust concepts significantly reduces the attack surface and provides a more robust security architecture for both onsite and remote employees.

When deployed together, each of these components plays a critical role and provides a synergistic ecosystem that strengthens our critical infrastructure.

The Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. Am I eligible?