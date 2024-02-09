February 9, 2024
Sarita James (Entrepreneur) Wiki, Age, Biography, Husband, Family, Lifestyle, Hobbies, and more…


Who is Sarita James?

Who is Sarita James?

Sarita James is an accomplished Indian American entrepreneur, known for her diverse career spanning technology, business, government, and philanthropy. She is recognized as the wife of Vishal Garg, founder of Better.com. With a background in computer science and an MBA from Oxford, he has held key roles at Microsoft, the NYC Economic Development Corporation, and the City. Sarita is also involved in social work including volunteering for the Missionaries of Charity.

wiki/overview

Full Name Sarita James
nick name No
profession entrepreneur
Date of birth year 1976
birth place No
Age (by 2024) 48
Father Name not available
Mother Name not available
spouse Vishal Garg (Entrepreneur)
Education Bachelor of Computer Science; Masters in Business Administration
Alma mater Homestead Senior High School, Fort Wayne, Indiana; Purdue University Fort Wayne, Indiana; Harvard College, Massachusetts; University of Oxford, England
Organization No
Known for Being the wife of Vishal Garg, founder of Better.com; His notable roles at Microsoft and Citi
Habitat No
nationality American Indian
Height (About.) 5’8″
Religion No
weight 55 kg
eye color Black
hair color Black
Zodiac sign No

early life

Sarita James was born in India and raised in the United States. She grew up in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where she attended Homestead Senior High School. From an early age, he showed talent in a variety of fields, setting the stage for his later achievements in entrepreneurship, technology and philanthropy.

livelihood

Sarita James has had a dynamic career, encompassing entrepreneurship, technology and leadership roles. In particular, he worked at Microsoft, contributing to the development of Microsoft Office and receiving patents for core technologies for the .NET development platform. Later, she held executive positions at the New York City Economic Development Corporation and Citi Ventures. Additionally, she served as CEO of Embark and currently sits on the board of Marathon Digital Holdings.

Education

Sarita James has had a dynamic career, encompassing entrepreneurship, technology and leadership roles. In particular, he worked at Microsoft, contributing to the development of Microsoft Office and receiving patents for core technologies for the .NET development platform. Later, she held executive positions at the New York City Economic Development Corporation and Citi Ventures. Additionally, she served as CEO of Embark and currently sits on the board of Marathon Digital Holdings.

family and affairs

Sarita James is married to Vishal Garg, founder of Better.com. They have three children, including a daughter named Uma. His family life remains private, with no details available about his parents or any affairs before his marriage. It appears that Sarita and Vishal are focused on their family and respective business endeavours.

appearance

Sarita James has a height of around 5 feet 8 inches (172 cm) and a slim body, weighing around 55 kg (120 lb). She has black eyes and black hair, reflecting her Indian heritage. Her handsome stature and professional conduct contribute to her presence as an entrepreneur and leader in various fields.

achievements

Sarita James has achieved many achievements throughout her career. Notably, he was recognized as one of the “40 Under 40” in 2016. In 1998, she was one of the top twenty All-American college students nationally. Additionally, he won the Grand Prize (Glenn T. Seaborg Nobel Prize Visit Award) in 1994. His contributions to technology and business have earned him praise and acknowledgment in his field.

money factor

net worth: No
Salary/Income: No

General Knowledge and Facts

  • Globally recognized for AI-powered speech recognition software.
  • Worked at Microsoft, contributed to Microsoft Office.
  • Actively involved in philanthropy, volunteering for the Missionaries of Charity.

If you have any additional information regarding the above content, let us know here [email protected]

Source: filmycharcha.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Solana TVL near $2B – Will SOL reach $120 before Valentine’s?

Solana TVL near $2B – Will SOL reach $120 before Valentine’s?

February 9, 2024
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

EU corporate sustainability rules postponed over German, Italian objections

February 9, 2024

You may have missed

Solana TVL near $2B – Will SOL reach $120 before Valentine’s?

Solana TVL near $2B – Will SOL reach $120 before Valentine’s?

February 9, 2024
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

EU corporate sustainability rules postponed over German, Italian objections

February 9, 2024
Key digital touchpoints in today's banking customer journey

Key digital touchpoints in today’s banking customer journey

February 9, 2024
PepsiCo's earnings top estimates, but quarterly revenue declines for the first time in nearly four years

PepsiCo’s earnings top estimates, but quarterly revenue declines for the first time in nearly four years

February 9, 2024
Success of 'universal memory' brings next generation computers one step closer to major speed boost

Success of ‘universal memory’ brings next generation computers one step closer to major speed boost

February 9, 2024
Sarita James (Entrepreneur) Wiki, Age, Biography, Husband, Family, Lifestyle, Hobbies, and more…

Sarita James (Entrepreneur) Wiki, Age, Biography, Husband, Family, Lifestyle, Hobbies, and more…

February 9, 2024