Who is Sarita James?

Sarita James is an accomplished Indian American entrepreneur, known for her diverse career spanning technology, business, government, and philanthropy. She is recognized as the wife of Vishal Garg, founder of Better.com. With a background in computer science and an MBA from Oxford, he has held key roles at Microsoft, the NYC Economic Development Corporation, and the City. Sarita is also involved in social work including volunteering for the Missionaries of Charity.

Full Name Sarita James nick name No profession entrepreneur Date of birth year 1976 birth place No Age (by 2024) 48 Father Name not available Mother Name not available spouse Vishal Garg (Entrepreneur) Education Bachelor of Computer Science; Masters in Business Administration Alma mater Homestead Senior High School, Fort Wayne, Indiana; Purdue University Fort Wayne, Indiana; Harvard College, Massachusetts; University of Oxford, England Organization No Known for Being the wife of Vishal Garg, founder of Better.com; His notable roles at Microsoft and Citi Habitat No nationality American Indian Height (About.) 5’8″ Religion No weight 55 kg eye color Black hair color Black Zodiac sign No

Sarita James was born in India and raised in the United States. She grew up in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where she attended Homestead Senior High School. From an early age, he showed talent in a variety of fields, setting the stage for his later achievements in entrepreneurship, technology and philanthropy.

Sarita James has had a dynamic career, encompassing entrepreneurship, technology and leadership roles. In particular, he worked at Microsoft, contributing to the development of Microsoft Office and receiving patents for core technologies for the .NET development platform. Later, she held executive positions at the New York City Economic Development Corporation and Citi Ventures. Additionally, she served as CEO of Embark and currently sits on the board of Marathon Digital Holdings.

Sarita James is married to Vishal Garg, founder of Better.com. They have three children, including a daughter named Uma. His family life remains private, with no details available about his parents or any affairs before his marriage. It appears that Sarita and Vishal are focused on their family and respective business endeavours.

Sarita James has a height of around 5 feet 8 inches (172 cm) and a slim body, weighing around 55 kg (120 lb). She has black eyes and black hair, reflecting her Indian heritage. Her handsome stature and professional conduct contribute to her presence as an entrepreneur and leader in various fields.

Sarita James has achieved many achievements throughout her career. Notably, he was recognized as one of the “40 Under 40” in 2016. In 1998, she was one of the top twenty All-American college students nationally. Additionally, he won the Grand Prize (Glenn T. Seaborg Nobel Prize Visit Award) in 1994. His contributions to technology and business have earned him praise and acknowledgment in his field.

net worth: No Salary/Income: No

Globally recognized for AI-powered speech recognition software.

Worked at Microsoft, contributed to Microsoft Office.

Actively involved in philanthropy, volunteering for the Missionaries of Charity.

