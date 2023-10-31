Do you want to stay on top of the science and politics driving biotech today? Sign up to receive our biotech newsletter delivered to your inbox.

Good morning everybody. Damien is here with disappointing news on closely watched gene therapy, an interesting deal in genome editing, and the long shadow of the biotech recession.

need to know this morning

• Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics have fallen 40% in pre-market trading, following disappointing results from a confirmatory study of a gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy announced late last night.

• Amgen reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $4.96 per share, better than analysts’ consensus. Revenue rose 4% year over year to $6.9 billion, in line with consensus. The company slightly raised its earnings and revenue guidance for the rest of the year.

• Pfizer reported an adjusted loss of 17 cents a share in the third quarter, hit by $5.6 billion of non-cash inventory write-offs and other charges. Analysts, on average, were expecting a net loss of 8 cents per share. Revenue fell 42% year over year to $13.2 billion due to a previously announced decline in COVID product sales. Excluding Covid sales, “operating revenue” rose 10%.

• A group of FDA advisers today will debate the merits of the first CRISPR drug up for U.S. approval, a treatment for sickle cell disease from Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics. Follow STAT’s live coverage.

Sarepta’s disappointing data puts the FDA in a difficult position

Sarepta Therapeutics’ gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy missed its primary goal in a key study, but the company still wants to push for broader FDA approval, staking regulators with a difficult decision.

Sarepta’s treatment was numerically superior to placebo on a key measure of patients’ function, but the difference did not meet the threshold for statistical significance, STAT’s Jason Mast and Adam Feuerstein report. The study’s secondary endpoints, including the time it took patients to stand up and how long it took them to walk 10 meters, also supported Sarepta’s treatment, the company said.

The FDA will soon know whether this is enough evidence for full approval. The agency granted accelerated approval to the gene therapy earlier this year after an internal debate in which an influential FDA leader dismissed staff concerns. A clear benefit in the pivotal study may have justified that decision. Sarepta’s disappointing results will certainly spark further debate.

Lilly is serious about CRISPR

Eli Lilly is paying $200 million for a majority stake in the future of Verve Therapeutics, a company that uses CRISPR to treat heart disease, and is buying the rights to a pair of early-stage drugs.

As STAT’s Matthew Harper reports, the deal is a bit complicated. Lilly is making a transaction with Beam Therapeutics, another genome-editing company, for its rights to the Verve treatment. For Beam, which recently laid off about 20% of its workforce to save money, the deal provides needed cash and up to $350 million to spare if the drugs run out. Lilly, which has already partnered with Verve on another genome-editing approach for heart disease, is deepening its work in CRISPR. And Verve gets the opportunity to partner with the most prestigious drug developer in the industry.

“It’s like a true win-win deal, which is rare in this business, but it’s really exciting to see,” Beam CEO John Evans said in an interview with STAT.

The problem with cassava’s Alzheimer’s data

At the end of last week’s big Alzheimer’s disease conference, volatile meme stock Cassava Sciences pulled the curtain on data supporting its much-discussed experimental drug. STAT’s Adam Feuerstein was in the audience, and saw some of the issues.

Chief among them, Adam writes, is the nomination criteria for cassava. The company recruited patients with a variety of dementia scores, including those whose numbers were so low that they did not even qualify as having Alzheimer’s in other studies. Then there was a huge imbalance in baseline scores between patients taking the placebo and those receiving the treatment, which calls into question the negligible benefit seen at the end of the study.

The presentation comes just weeks after an independent investigation found evidence “highly suggestive of deliberate scientific misconduct” in the development of the cassava drug. And for Adam, it gives the FDA “more reason to halt two ongoing Phase 3 studies of cassava and require the company to conduct a futility analysis of the drug”.

Even diversified companies are feeling the hit of biotech

Revvity, the life sciences group formerly known as PerkinElmer, was thought to be untouched by all this. Earlier this year, the company focused heavily on diagnostics, seeking an escape from the volatile world of selling equipment and supplies to biotech firms with dwindling cash reserves.

And yet, Revity shares fell nearly 16% yesterday after the company missed Wall Street’s sales expectations and slashed its projections for both revenue and profit. The problem, officials said, is that demand for its services is declining from drugmakers it once relied on.

This has become a familiar story among companies that rely on the pharmaceutical industry for their revenue. Laboratory equipment maker Thermo Fisher Scientific lost about $15 billion in value last week after cutting its profit forecast for 2023 for the second time. Lonza, a contract manufacturer, suddenly replaced its CEO without explanation last month, raising fears that its business was in similar decline.

Source: www.statnews.com