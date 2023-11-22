sarah silverman

Shawn Zaini/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

A federal judge has dismissed most of Sarah Silverman’s lawsuit against Meta over the unauthorized use of authors’ copyrighted books to train its generative artificial intelligence models, siding with the AI ​​firms on the novel intellectual property questions presented in the legal battle. Marks the court’s second decision in . ,

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria on Monday completely rejected one of the authors’ core theories, that Meta’s AI system is itself an infringing derivative work made possible by information extracted from copyrighted material. “This is meaningless,” he wrote in the order. “There is no way to construe the LLAMA model as a republication or adaptation of any of Plaintiff’s books.”

Another argument by Silverman that every output produced by Meta’s AI tool is a copyright infringement was rejected because she did not provide evidence that any of the outputs “reproduced, altered, or adapted plaintiff’s books.” Can be understood.” Chhabria gave his lawyers a chance to re-present the claim, along with five others, and was not allowed to proceed.

In particular, Meta did not seek to refute the allegation that copying books for the purposes of training its AI models rises to the level of copyright infringement.

The ruling is based on the findings of another federal judge overseeing a lawsuit by artists suing an AI art generator over the use of billions of images downloaded from the Internet as training data. In that case, U.S. District Judge William Orrick similarly dealt a blow to the basic arguments in the lawsuit, questioning whether artists could prove copyright infringement in the absence of similar material created by an AI tool. He described the allegations as “flawed in many ways”.

Some of the issues presented in the litigation may decide whether creators are compensated for the use of their content to train human-mimicking chatbots that have the ability to undercut their labor. AI companies say they do not need to secure licenses because they are protected by the fair use defense against copyright infringement.

According to the complaint filed in July, Meta’s AI model “copies each piece of text in the training dataset” and then “progressively adjusts its output more closely” to expressions extracted from the training dataset. The lawsuit revolves around the claim that the entire purpose of LLAMA is to copy copyrighted expression and the entire model should be considered an infringing derivative work.

But Chhabria described the argument as “not viable” in the absence of allegations or evidence that LLAMA, short for Large Language Model Meta AI, has been “reconstructed, altered or adapted” based on a pre-existing copyrighted work.

One of Silverman’s main theories – along with other creators who have sued AI firms – was that every output produced by AI models is infringing derivatives, with third-party companies profiting from every answer initiated by users. is alleged to be an act of indirect infringement. The judge concluded that his lawyers, who also represent the artists suing StabilityAI, DeviantArt and MidJourney, were “wrong to say so” – because their books were completely replicated as part of the LLAMA training process – Evidence of substantially similar output is not necessary.

Chhabria wrote, “To prevail on the theory that LLAMA’s outputs constitute derivative infringement, plaintiffs would need to actually allege and ultimately prove that the outputs were ‘in some form or the other a material derivative of one of the plaintiffs’ books. Let’s include the part.” Their argument mirrors that of Orrick, who found in the lawsuit against StabilityAI that “the alleged infringer’s derivative work must still bear some similarity to the original work or contain protected elements of the original work.”

This means that in most cases plaintiffs must present evidence of infringing works produced by AI tools that are identical to their copyrighted material. This potentially presents a bigger issue as they have acknowledged in some instances that any output may not closely match the content used in the training data. Under copyright law, the test of substantial similarity is used to assess the degree of similarity to determine whether infringement has occurred.

Other claims rejected in Chhabria’s order include claims of unjust enrichment and violation of competition laws. To the extent they are based on a surviving claim of copyright infringement, they are found to be exempt.

Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In July, Silverman also joined a class action against OpenAI, accusing the company of copyright infringement. The case has been consolidated with the authors’ other lawsuits in federal court.

Source: www.hollywoodreporter.com