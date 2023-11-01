InnovationAus 2023 Innovation Leadership Award Dr Sarah Jones has been appointed Chief Executive of Sydney School of Entrepreneurship to guide the prestigious institute through a major change in direction.

The InnovationAus 2023 Awards for Excellence were presented at a black-tie gala dinner at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Wednesday night.

The Innovation Leadership Award was a new category at this year’s awards, intended to honor individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership of their team to the successful development of a product or service, or achieved a successful commercial research outcome. Is.

The Innovation Leadership Award was presented on the night by Anouac Chanthivong, New South Wales Minister for Innovation, Science and Technology.

Dr Sarah Jones, Chief Executive of Sydney School of Entrepreneurship

These individuals have served as mentors to many high performing individuals and have shown the ability to bring out the best in their teams to achieve maximum business value and social impact.

Dr Jones has demonstrated these capabilities through his leadership at the Sydney School of Entrepreneurship over the past four years.

When she joined the school in early 2019, there was a need for a significant change in direction with a business model responding to changing market conditions, supply and demand challenges and a large amount of existential pressure.

Dr Jones was the leader the school needed at this time, leading an audit and competitive analysis of the business and a unique research and analysis of the local innovation ecosystem including universities, incubators and industry.

The Sydney School of Entrepreneurship was launched in 2016 as a collaboration between all of the state’s universities and TAFE NSW, with investment from the NSW State Government. It aims to help build a nationwide culture of entrepreneurship and shared prosperity.

She leads a team aiming to nurture the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators by combining her professional and industry expertise.

Dr Jones has a PhD from the University of Sydney and over two decades of experience in the industry.

Other nominees in the category were Bronwyn Le Grice, CEO and Managing Director of ANDHealth and Professor Sharath Sriram, RMIT University Professor and Director of Discovery to Devices and President-elect of Science and Technology Australia.

The InnovationAus 2023 Excellence Awards are proudly supported by Investment NSW, AusIndustry, Australian Computer Society, Technology Council of Australia, Agile Digital, CSIRO, TechnologyOne, IP Australia, Mets Ignited and Q-CTRL.

Source: www.innovationaus.com