November 6, 2023
Sarah Di Lorenzo on understanding the ‘stress hormone’ cortisol and why it could be causing unwanted weight gain


Sunrise nutritionist Sarah Di Lorenzo revealed that the steroid hormone cortisol helps regulate blood sugar and supports immune function and is also crucial for managing our mood, dubbed the ‘stress hormone.’

For people who are prone to high levels of emotion, cortisol can have a big impact on metabolism and even cause unwanted weight gain.

Di Lorenzo joined the Weekend Sunrise kitchen to share a simple recipe that can help lower your cortisol levels.

NUT CLUSTERS

Ingredients –

3/4 cup of cashew

3/4 cup of almonds

1/2 cup of pumpkin seeds

Pinch of salt

1 teaspoon of vanilla

1/4 cup of maple syrup

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

1/4 cup chopped dried apricot

1/4 cup of rolled oats

1/4 cup of dark chocolate chips

Method –

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees

Mix everything together in a large bowl, make sure everything is coated.

Add to a muffin mould and pack tight.

Bake for 20 minutes or until golden.

Then into the fridge for 30 minutes to set then remove from the muffin tray.



