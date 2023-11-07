Sara Ali Khan loses belly fat in two weeks: I'm really proud! | Hindi Movie News

Sara Ali Khan is known for her incredible weight loss transformation and passion for being a fitness freak. On Monday, the actress gave fans an insight about her latest tryst with weight loss.Speaking about how weight issues have always been a struggle, Sara shared a glamourous picture from her recent outings, along with one from the gym where she clutching her belly fat.The actress wrote, “Honestly felt very uncomfortable to upload this top image – but I’m really proud that I got it together in 2 weeks. Bye bye holiday calories but most importantly peace out with the guilt. Fitness is a journey so just keep going.”Before she made it big in Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan underwent an extensive physical transformation. The actress had previously shared that she faced a lot of struggle to lose weight because of PCOD and that she weighed 96 kgs during her university days. However, Sara was keen to become an actress and managed to shed it all in a year-and-half.

Last seen in ‘ Zara Hatke Zara Bachke ‘, Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for yet another OTT venture, ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’. This patriotic drama is said to be an ode to unsung freedom fighters and is inspired from true events.

Speaking about the project, Sara had shared, “As an actor, and more importantly as an Indian, I am proud to be able to portray a character that echoes bravery, strength and courage. And while of course it is very challenging to essay a character that is vastly different from anything that I’ve done before, it is a project I’m going to work really hard on. And most importantly, I’m going to cherish every day that I get to play an enigmatic freedom fighter.” Apart from this, Sara also has ‘Metro In Dino’ and ‘Murder Mubarak ‘ in the pipeline.