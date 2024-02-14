Saquon Barkley may return to the Giants, to test the free agent market

Imminent free agent running back Saquon Barkley is one of the biggest names set to hit the open market. Originally selected with the second overall pick in 2018, the Penn State product has regularly been one of the league’s most elusive and dangerous players on the field. However, due to his injury history and the nature of the running back position, Barkley and the Giants have struggled to agree on a long-term deal.

Saquon Barkley was considered a free agent at this point last year, but the Giants used the franchise tag to retain him for an additional season. Both sides tried to negotiate a long-term agreement but ultimately agreed again to a one-year deal. With the market in such a dire state, Barkley and the Giants must have found a strategy to determine his true market value.

According to Ryan Dunleavy New York Post, the Giants could use the open market to set the parameters for what Saquon Barkley is eligible for as a free agent. Basically, when free agency opens, Barkley will talk to other teams and come back to the Giants with the best offer. If New York decides to match or exceed the offer, Barkley will remain a Giant. If not, he will head to a new team.

Saquon Barkley to test free agent market, could still return to Giants

Although this is only speculation as of this posting, this free agent strategy makes sense for Saquon Barkley. After all, running back value is at an all-time low, so it’s hard to know what a player like Barkley is worth without talking to the other 31 teams. Keeping in mind that this is just a suggestion, Barkley seems to be open to the idea.

“I wouldn’t be against it. It’s fair,” Barkley said. “They know where I want to be. Ownership said they wanted me to also become a Demon for life. Last year, we tried our best in the end. Business happened, and we didn’t finish it.

It appears Saquon Barkley will return to the Giants if they are willing to match the best free agent offer. However, if they aren’t, the former second overall pick will go elsewhere. While anything can happen in free agency, these five teams make the most sense as potential destinations.

potential team fits

Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have one of the most wide-open running back depth charts in the league. With JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards both set to hit free agency, there is a wide open spot in this backfield. Edwards has been nothing more than a solid starter, while Dobbins has battled numerous injuries over the past few years. Signing Saquon Barkley as a free agent will give this team some much-needed stability in the backfield, and the Penn State product could be lethal sharing the backfield with Lamar Jackson.

houston texans

The Houston Texans have their franchise quarterback, an easy division and $65.4 million in salary cap space. Their Super Bowl window is about to open, so they may also be able to lean on a free agent like Saquon Barkley. Running back is typically a luxury position, but Houston’s roster is in pretty good shape, and Barkley probably won’t get enough money to keep the Texans from moving on other big-name free agents. Having a franchise quarterback on a rookie contract is the biggest competitive advantage in sports, and it’s time for Houston to make the most of this window.

Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are going to look very different in 2024. With Caleb Williams likely to replace Justin Fields, the Bears will need to create an environment that can support a young quarterback like the USC product. Matt Eberflus is an old-school coach who believes in the strength of the run game, so he might be wise to invest in a free agent like Saquon Barkley. After all, the team has $49.1 million in cap space, so they might as well use it.

los angeles chargers

Jim Harbaugh likes Austin Ekeler, but that doesn’t mean he won’t go after a young player like free agent Saquon Barkley. The Chargers are in a bit of a salary cap dilemma, so they may not be able to break the bank on Barkley. However, if they part with some cap casualties, they should have the money to bring in Barkley if they want.

miami dolphins

If D’Von Achane were a few inches taller and a few pounds heavier, the Miami Dolphins would be an undisputed underdog in the future. Unfortunately, the Texas A&M product is built like a track star and may not have the size to handle the entire three-down workload. Saquon Barkley can play a key role in the backfield, and signing him as a free agent could give the Dolphins one of the most explosive running back tandems in the game.

