Sanya recognized as an example of tourism entrepreneurship in mainland China

Sanya recognized as an example of tourism entrepreneurship and innovation in mainland China

Sanya, a popular seaside destination for tourists on the southern tip of mainland China’s Hainan Island, was recognized at the 2023 China Tourism Cluster Development Forum held in Shanghai in 2023 for its entrepreneurial and innovative approach to tourism and its development in destination tourism. Recognition has been given for. By China Tourism Academy (CTA) December.

CTA, which was founded in 2008, has been at the forefront of promoting policy development and international exchanges in the tourism sector in mainland China, and has been instrumental in showcasing entrepreneurship and innovation in the industry. Sanya’s recognition for its entrepreneurial approach to growing its tourism industry represents a signal for other destinations willing to adopt innovative approaches.

As part of its strategy to promote Sanya as a tourism destination globally, the Sanya Tourism Promotion Board was established in 2020, becoming the country’s only dedicated agency for destination marketing and promotion. In 2023, it was renamed the Sanya Tourism Board, and continues its market-driven efforts to explore new opportunities for expanding the region’s tourism industry through market research, business conferences and awards ceremonies, as well as events. , takes advantage of special and international institutional mechanisms. Festival.

Since its establishment, the Sanya Tourism Board has cooperated with travel-related enterprises within the Sanya Economic Zone, as well as service industries such as hotels, dining outlets, duty-free shopping, cruise providers and transportation networks.

To remain competitive among global tourism destinations, the Board aims to enhance its core competencies by focusing on building a professional marketing system. This involves using tourism data platforms for market research to create targeted marketing strategies for specific customer groups and to take advantage of opportunities to develop the inbound tourism market. By connecting closely and actively cooperating with enterprises, the Sanya Tourism Board has made significant contributions to the high-quality development of the region’s tourism industry.

Albert Yip, Director General of Sanya Tourism Board.

Data analysis and market research from 2020 revealed a notable shift towards a younger customer base. To cater to this demographic, Sanya launched a targeted marketing campaign called “Wonderland Sanya”, focusing on this group’s travel interests and consumer preferences.

The campaign attracted a large number of young tourists to visit Sanya’s diverse attractions. Sanya collaborated with local businesses in the tourism sector to host the Sanya Tourism Festival and festivals celebrating music, coffee and diving, as well as concerts, art exhibitions, cultural and creative weeks and family-oriented events. These events not only showcased the city’s unique features, but also stimulated visitor spending.

An international team works in Sanya’s tourism industry as part of efforts to increase visitor numbers.

The Sanya Tourism Board has also recruited a team of industry talents with international perspectives and overseas work experience to promote inbound tourism. Led by Albert Yip – the first top executive recruited globally to the Hainan Free Trade Port – more than half of the team has international study or work experience, and proficiency in languages ​​such as English, Russian, French, German and Korean .

With this team, the Sanya Tourism Board is working on three strategies to promote tourism: subsidizing newly opened international routes of transportation providers in Sanya; Cooperating with top travel agencies; and increasing global visibility through international media. This approach has already enhanced Sanya’s global presence, attracting increasing numbers of tourists from around the world.

Cruise ships stop at the Sanya Phoenix Island International Cruise Port in Sanya as part of their itineraries.

CTA’s selection of Sanya as the 2023 Entrepreneurship and Innovation Model in Mainland China not only recognizes Sanya’s achievements, but also highlights its important role in shaping the future landscape of tourism in Mainland China. This recognition comes as a testament to the efforts made in market-oriented collaboration, professional marketing and putting together an international team. The dedication of the Sanya Tourism Board has raised the profile of Sanya and set a benchmark for sustainable and innovative tourism development across the country.

