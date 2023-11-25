Santos says he expects to be expelled from the House

Following the release of a scathing House Ethics Committee report accusing Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) of campaign finance violations, the freshman congressman said Friday he expects to be expelled from the House.

“I know I will be expelled when this eviction motion comes to the final stage,” Santos said on X Spaces, formerly Twitter Spaces.

Santos has survived two expulsion attempts, but some members say they will vote differently next time.

The congressman said that when he was first elected in 2022, he felt like he was an ‘It Girl’ and everyone wanted him, ‘until no one wanted me.’

The House Ethics Committee launched its own investigation in March 2023, after allegations of campaign finance misconduct and allegations that Santos lied about biographical details emerged. Santos was convicted on 13 federal charges in May 2023, and in October, a superseding indictment brought another 10 criminal counts against Santos, bringing the total to 23.

Santos was charged with seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds and two counts of making false statements to the House. The other indictment charges him with one count of conspiracy to commit crimes against the United States, two counts of wire fraud, two counts of making materially false statements to the Federal Election Commission, two counts of furnishing false records to obstruct the FEC. , charged with two counts. One count of aggravated identity theft and access device fraud.

Santos pleaded innocent to all charges and said he would not run for re-election. He said he would continue to serve his district until he was allowed to do so, indicating he had no plans to voluntarily leave the Congress.

“I’m not running for re-election, not because of this devastating report,” Santos said. “I’m not running for re-election because I don’t want to work with a bunch of hypocrites.”

Santos accused other members of Congress of being “more worried about getting drunk every night with the next lobbyist that they’re going to mess up and pretending like none of us know what’s going on.” Used to be.”

He called for an ethical investigation of the behavior of other members and said that their actions “predated even before I became a member of Congress.”

House Ethics Committee Chairman Michael Guest (R-Miss.) introduced a resolution to expel Santos last week, less than 24 hours after the panel published its report. It is anticipated that an expulsion measure could be called up when the House reconvenes after Thanksgiving.

Santos said, “If you want to expel me, I’ll wear it like a badge of honor.” “I will become the sixth expelled member of Congress.”

“I’m not going,” Santos insisted. “These people need to understand, when I say it’s done, it’s done.”

Source: thehill.com